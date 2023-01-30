Butler Academy celebrates 100th day with food drive

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – As Butler Academy scholars and their teachers made preparations for fun “glow parties” to mark the 100th day of the school year, they challenged themselves to tie their class celebrations to a “can-do” winter food drive to warm the hearts of numerous families in our community.

The school-wide goal was to collect 500 cans of food (100 cans per grade) to donate to our local food bank.

True to themselves and to the high expectations of their families, members of the BA family collected 1,137 cans.

Accepting the donation on behalf of Hartsville Interfaith Ministries, which operates the food bank, was Executive Director Beth Repko and Financial Officer Charlene Nelson.

“Our emergency food bank provides much-needed assistance to local families and individuals and would not be possible without generous support from individuals and organizations like Butler Academy who roll up their sleeves to help,” said Repko. “We are very appreciative of Butler’s students and staff who made today’s donation possible.”

“At the heart of our school’s effort to create an enthusiastic culture of learning is our conviction that sustainable academic success is an outgrowth of strong character development,” said Butler President and Co-Founder Jerome Reyes. “A shared project like this one, that creates a shared benefit in our community, represents important academic learning opportunities and a chance for our scholars to put themselves in others' shoes to consider the role they can play in making our community a better place for everyone.

“As the January 2023 calendar rolled over the 100th day of this school year, Butler’s school mantra, 'I Can, You, Can, WE CAN,' whispers an apt affirmation to all of us. Even something as simple as a can of hearty soup can make a difference when it is joyfully given from one neighbor to another.”