HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently presented Butler Academy with a $4,000 grant to support its youth literacy efforts.

“Literacy is at the center of our work at Butler Academy,” said school President Jerome Reyes. “Whether we see it from a lens of closing persistent achievement gaps or supporting individual growth or character development, we know that without reading proficiency, scholars will inevitably struggle. Dollar General’s support will help us purchase high-quality books — ‘real’ books they love to read to build their knowledge of important topics while mastering vital literacy skills.”

The grant is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent award of nearly $2.6 million across the country to support more than 300,000 students attending more than 600 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations in the communities Dollar General has stores.

“We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future educational growth,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We are excited to make a difference in thousands of students’ lives through these donations and look forward to making more positive impacts as we celebrate the foundation’s 30th anniversary year.”

Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer, and youth literacy programs. The foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam.