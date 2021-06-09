Butler Heritage Foundation awarded grants to continue campus renovations

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Butler Heritage Foundation has been awarded two grants for a total of $300,000 for renovations at the Butler Community Center at 1103 S. Sixth St.

The Hartsville Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee Area provided $60,000 toward the replacement of the Butler Gymnatorium floor. The club’s gift was made largely possible through a $50,000 grant from the Longleaf Fund at Foundation for the Carolinas. Serving counties throughout the Carolinas, the Longleaf Fund awards capital grants for the purpose of strengthening “the character and achievement of at-risk children and youth while encouraging communities to reach higher and create opportunities for a brighter future.” Renovations to the Butler Gymnatorium began in November and are expected to be completed by the end June.

“Since opening in 1999 on the Butler campus, our partnership with the Butler Heritage Foundation has been vital, enabling our Hartsville Club to provide afterschool and summer programming to over 400 youth annually,” said Neal Zimmerman, CEO Boys & Girls Club. “We are thrilled to be part of the Butler Gymnatorium renovation project and grateful to our friends at the Longleaf Fund for joining in.”