Butler Heritage Week in Hartsville returns with full schedule of events

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The annual Butler High School Heritage Week celebration returns on Saturday with a full schedule of events. Despite canceling events and having a reduced schedule during the last two year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Butler Heritage Foundation is excited to welcome the community to the Butler campus.

“Heritage Week aims at preserving our heritage,” said event chair Doris Addison.

Heritage Week events begin on Saturday with a Health Fair, which is cosponsored with the S.C. Cancer Alliance. The Health Fair is free and will take place in the Butler Auditorium between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Most of the events will take place on the Butler Community Center campus, which is at 1103 S. 6th St.

Other events include:

Sunday – Gospel Fest from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Butler Gymnatorium, free admission but good-will offerings accepted; sponsored by BHS Class of 1965.

Tuesday – The Taste of Butler from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Butler Park, $10 adult, $5 youth 7 to 16, children 6 and under free.

Wednesday – Bible Study, starting at 6 p.m. in the Butler Auditorium.

Thursday – The Annual Banquet and Roll-Call of Classes, starting at 6 p.m. in the Butler Gymnatorium; tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance.

Friday – The T.B. Thomas Golf Tournament takes place at the Hartsville Country Club. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:15 a.m., four-person scramble and $65 per person.

The Annual Heritage Dance is also on Friday, July 1, in the Butler Gymnatorium. Admission is $30 per person, which includes light refreshments and entertainment provided by Terence Lonon and the Untouchables.

Saturday, July 2 – Heritage Parade at 10 a.m. The parade will start at the Butler Community Center and travel down 6th Street. At noon, the All-Star Heritage Basketball Game begins in the Butler Gymnatorium; $4 Adults, $2 youth between 7 and 16, children under 6 free. This year’s lineup includes two Future Stars Games (boys and girls), the Heritage All Star Game, and features Tank DJ Yac Jeffery. Finally on Saturday, the Family Tailgate begins at 4 p.m. in Butler Park (BHF members get in free, non-members $5, and children under 12 are free.

The Butler Heritage Foundation invites all members to attend the annual meeting on Friday, July 1, at 5 p.m. in the auditorium. The agenda will include election of board members and revisions to the by-laws and constitution.

All are welcome, but only members can vote. Membership is $20. For more details about Heritage Week and the Annual Meeting, visit the Foundation’s website (http://www.butlerheritagefoundation.org/) and Facebook page.

Founded in 1991, the Butler Heritage Foundation was formed by alumni, former faculty, and interested citizens, who organized and developed plans to restore the campus of Butler High School after it was closed in 1982 after 73 years of service. The mission of the Butler Heritage Foundation is to preserve the legacy of Butler High School by establishing a community and cultural center, and by providing and supporting diverse programs for all.

The goal of Heritage Week is to celebrate the history of Butler High School while fundraising for the Butler Community Center. The Butler Heritage Foundation provides facilities for the Boys and Girls Club, Senior Citizens, and other community-developing organizations.

For more information about or to support the Butler Heritage Foundation, call Chris Fraizer at 843- 453-1939, Sheila Squire at 843-319-2982, or Jennifer Heusel at 812-606-1998.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.