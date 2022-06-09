Butterfly ultrasound device gives doctors quicker access to images

FLORENCE, S.C. – One doctor at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center calls it the “new stethoscope.” The Butterfly handheld ultrasound device is small enough to fit in your pocket and can be plugged into a smartphone or tablet to display images.

For the patient it can mean a quicker assessment of a problem and more convenience by eliminating a trip to the ultrasound lab.

The device can be used in the doctor’s office, in the emergency room and in clinics and rural settings.

What is unique at MUSC is the hospital’s partnership with the manufacturer, Butterfly Network, to provide point-of-care ultrasound devices and software.

Dr. Rami Zebian, MUSC Health Florence chief medical officer and pulmonary and critical care physician, and Dr. Ramzi Hourany, MUSC Health Florence Medical Center pulmonary and critical care physician, are both using the devices with their patients.

Hourany said this really is a game changer in health care, and it is going to replace the stethoscope.

He said he uses the device in the office to detect fluid on the lungs.

Zebian said the size and portability of the device is its biggest advantage over the conventional ultrasound machine.

But the device is not meant to replace the ultrasound machine. Zebian said in some ways the larger machines are more sophisticated and better, but they cost $50 thousand to $100 thousand, while the Butterfly device can be purchased for $2,000 to $3,000 with access to the software.

He said the Butterfly ultrasound device has been around for several years and can be acquired by any doctor but linking it to Butterfly software is the key.

Zebian said having the partnership with MUSC and Butterfly is the “thing.”

“If I am not sure of what I am looking at I can press a button and get help,” he said.

The company’s software helps nurses and doctors interpret the image, and also helps integrate it into patients’ electronic health records.

Zebian said it can be used in an outpatient setting, in the ER or in the office with immediate feedback.

It is a time saver. The images can be taken in the doctor’s office without having to schedule an imaging appointment. There is quick shared access. He said this is especially helpful for rural areas and clinics or when the patient has to go to MUSC for treatment.

He said the images become part of the medical records through EPIC — electronic medical records. MUSC will already have immediate access to the patient’s records and the ultrasound images.

Ultrasounds are needed for a lot of procedures, he said, and quick results can be critical to the patient’s outcome.

Some of the uses for this device could be to help determine blood clots, the amount of urine in the bladder or fluid on the lungs or around the heart.

Zebian said there is the convenience for the patient not having to go to a lab to have the ultrasound, and there is the WOW factor being able to hook up to a phone and see the lungs or other organs.

Hourany said it helps his patients to be able to remain in the office setting for an ultrasound because some of them have mobility problems. He said this small device can also be used in intensive care, to put in central lines, to see the heart, lungs and offer visual guidance for some procedures.

Butterfly can not only enhance patient care but also advance medical education for nurses and doctors.

“It helps us do our job better,” Hourany said. “And it makes it better for the patient.”

