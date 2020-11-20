Butts for Mutts is raising funds for Florence Area Humane Society

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Area Humane Society is taking orders for its Butts for Mutts fundraiser.

Orders for a Boston butt (approximately 8 pounds) can be placed at florencehumanesociety.org or at Woofers, 2115 W. Jody Road in Florence.

Pickup is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 700 Park Ave. in Florence.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cost is $30 per butt.

“Proceeds from this event will be used to provide much-needed veterinary care for the injured and sick animals that come into our shelter,” said Jayne Boswell of the Florence Area Humane Society. “Our goal is to give these animals a second chance for a healthy life and a loving home.”

The Florence Area Humane Society is a nonprofit animal welfare organization

committed to the well-being of animals and to the creation of a responsible and humane community.

Those at the organization “speak for those who cannot,” as they care for, provide medical treatment, relieve suffering and find quality homes for homeless and neglected animals in the Florence area.