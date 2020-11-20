 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Butts for Mutts is raising funds for Florence Area Humane Society
0 comments
top story

Butts for Mutts is raising funds for Florence Area Humane Society

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Butts for Mutts
CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Area Humane Society is taking orders for its Butts for Mutts fundraiser.

Orders for a Boston butt (approximately 8 pounds) can be placed at florencehumanesociety.org or at Woofers, 2115 W. Jody Road in Florence.

Pickup is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 700 Park Ave. in Florence.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cost is $30 per butt.

“Proceeds from this event will be used to provide much-needed veterinary care for the injured and sick animals that come into our shelter,” said Jayne Boswell of the Florence Area Humane Society. “Our goal is to give these animals a second chance for a healthy life and a loving home.”

The Florence Area Humane Society is a nonprofit animal welfare organization

committed to the well-being of animals and to the creation of a responsible and humane community.

Those at the organization “speak for those who cannot,” as they care for, provide medical treatment, relieve suffering and find quality homes for homeless and neglected animals in the Florence area.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Trinity Collegiate School plans to expand

FLORENCE, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate School on Hoffmeyer Road is embarking on an approximately $4.4 million expansion project that includes a dormitory for international students in phase 1 and eventually an academic building and auxiliary gymnasium on the 100-acre campus for grades 6 through 12.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert