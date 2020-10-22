Byerly Foundation grants support to a variety of community initiatives in 2020

HARTSVILLE — The Byerly Foundation’s fiscal year ended Sept. 30, having distributed nearly a million dollars in grants for a variety of projects during the pandemic.
“The pandemic has totally rearranged the way many nonprofits do business,” said Richard A. Puffer, executive director of The Byerly Foundation.” It has also reduced many of the activities that made them who they were.”
He said there is so much uncertainty that is affecting them.
Puffer said that observation is one reason he thinks fewer request were made this year. He said that to assist organizations requesting grants, The Byerly Foundation went from a single grant cycle to a rolling grant cycle but with so many organizations totally shutting down early on and then going back remotely there has been a lot more thinking about what is the next step.
Grant requests are being looked at on a month-to-month basis, Puffer said. In September, he said, the foundation was able to make a grant to Hartsville Interfaith Ministries with the rolling grant cycle.
“We had a call for nonprofit organizations a couple of weeks ago and the response to what was the major current challenge or obstacle was ‘we are not able to plan and this is very frustrating,’” he said. “Several people from several organizations had that answer.”
Puffer said The Byerly Foundation’s mission, since its founding following the sale of The Byerly Hospital in 1995, has been “to help others make Hartsville one of the best communities in the world to live, work, play and raise a family.”
Puffer, who has been with The Byerly Foundation for nearly 20 years, said its greatest contribution has been to give Hartsville a different way to approach an idea or a problem. He said many smaller cities like Hartsville come up with ideas but at the end of the conversation say they can’t afford it.
Puffer said The Byerly Foundation keeps the idea alive. He said the foundation may not always provide the funds but it makes it possible to think it could happen.
With The Byerly Foundation in Hartsville, the community doesn’t stop dreaming just because it doesn’t have the money.
“We keep the dream alive,” Puffer said. “That is really valuable to a small community like Hartsville.”
The Byerly Foundation, Puffer said, has created a “can-do culture.” He said it is “nice to have a tangible resource like The Byerly Foundation.”
Puffer said the foundation has focused its grant making in three areas — education, economic development and social needs.
He said this past year is a “solid example of how the grant funds have been distributed to help organizations and projects in these key areas. And, with overlapping results, it is often difficult to categorize exactly which of the areas is primarily affected.”
Some of the grants made by The Byerly Foundation during its 2019-2020 fiscal year include Butler Academy, awarded a multi-year grant of $1.2 million that will be paid out over five years (first grant was $300,000); Cypress Adventures, awarded a $200,000 grant that will be paid out over two years (Cypress Adventures focuses on high school and middle school students); Coker University, approved for a three-year grant totaling $300,000 to help establish a new Bachelors Nursing Degree (Coker is in the formative stages of this degree program); Trent Hill Center for Children and Families, approved for a grant of $50,500 to assist with the construction of a new counseling facility on the Center’s property; Hartsville Area Girl Scout Program, approved for a grant of $13,900 to assist with the renovation of the Girl Scout Hut in Hartsville; Man to Man organization, awarded $102,000 to expand and strengthen a Fatherhood program in the Hartsville area; Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County, awarded a grant of $15,937.60 to help fund a physician’s assistant position; Darlington County Council on Aging, approved for a $30,000 grant to help purchase a new vehicle for Meals on Wheels distribution and other needs of the Council; Harvest Hope of the Pee Dee, awarded a grant of $27,695.00 to help with the costs of expanding the feeding ability of several organizations in the Hartsville area who work with the Feeding the Future initiative; Hartsville Fire Department, awarded $13,084 to help expand and improve community training on the effective use of fire extinguishers; Main Street Façade program, awarded a grant of $10,000 to continue the organization’s ability to help businesses improve their facades in the downtown Hartsville area (Grant administered through the city of Hartsville); Trees for Tomorrow, approved for a $10,000 grant to assist with works on planting and caring for trees around the Hartsville area; Angel Flight, approved a $5,000 grant to help with the costs of helping Hartsville area patients who need flight transportation for medical care; McLeod Health Foundation, approved a $5,000 grant to for assistance with a food pantry they offer to cancer patients with needs to supplement their nutrition during their treatments; Hartsville site YMCA of the Upper Pee, awarded a $10,000 grant to help establish a remote learning assistance center for students at the YMCA in Hartsville; and Hartsville Interfaith Ministries, awarded a grant of $18,000 to assist with the emergency needs of clients who can obtain a variety of services from HIM.
Puffer said another major new grant awarded this year was to help small businesses in the Hartsville area to recover from the pandemic that hit in 2020. He said The Byerly Foundation awarded $150,000 that was combined with other contributions for the “All America City Comeback Business 2020 Campaign.”
An ongoing project in partnership with the city of Hartsville is the “Canal Project.” A couple of major objectives of the Canal Project include expanding the downtown area and creating opportunities for more housing options within a walkable distance to the downtown. The foundation committed $2 million to this project with an outright grant of $500,000 and then a letter of credit for the city of $1.5 million that is a loan at a very reasonable rate of interest, Puffer said in a Byerly Foundation announcement.
He said that it is a long-term loan-investment. During this pandemic, Puffer said, The Byerly Foundation took the steps to delay interest payments for the city during this time of economic uncertainty.
Puffer said the city, having purchased most of the property it planned to purchase, is in the final stages of cleaning up areas, getting ready to sell to developers and builders.
Since the pandemic started, The Byerly Foundation has also been the catalyst for a weekly conference call open to a wide variety of organizations that has included the city, the Darlington County School District, United Way, Community Action Agency and. others to keep everyone connected and informed. After more than seven months, there are still between 12 and 30 agencies on this call every week, Puffer said. He said anywhere from 11 to 25 people join the call each week to discuss concerns and to share what they are doing to help the community during the pandemic.
“We are not out of the pandemic yet,” he said.
The community call will most likely continue into the next year, he said. Puffer said he has recently started one for nonprofits, which has connected some agencies that need to be connected.
Since its founding in 1995, The Byerly Foundation has distributed more than $20 million in grants and other funding within the greater Hartsville area, Puffer said in the announcement.
The foundation is led by a volunteer board whose members have been making a difference in Hartsville in a wide variety of ways. The board includes Linda Weatherford, Roger Schrum, Chris Shirley, Lex West, Susan Henderson, Pat Youngblood, Casey Hancock, Orville Dyce, Brandy Johnson, Terence Hassler and Lunella Williams. Three members, Bob Brown, who served as chair, Rainey Knight and Bill Perry completed six years of board membership at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year.
