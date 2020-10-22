Byerly Foundation grants support to a variety of community initiatives in 2020

Some of the grants made by The Byerly Foundation during its 2019-2020 fiscal year include Butler Academy, awarded a multi-year grant of $1.2 million that will be paid out over five years (first grant was $300,000); Cypress Adventures, awarded a $200,000 grant that will be paid out over two years (Cypress Adventures focuses on high school and middle school students); Coker University, approved for a three-year grant totaling $300,000 to help establish a new Bachelors Nursing Degree (Coker is in the formative stages of this degree program); Trent Hill Center for Children and Families, approved for a grant of $50,500 to assist with the construction of a new counseling facility on the Center’s property; Hartsville Area Girl Scout Program, approved for a grant of $13,900 to assist with the renovation of the Girl Scout Hut in Hartsville; Man to Man organization, awarded $102,000 to expand and strengthen a Fatherhood program in the Hartsville area; Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County, awarded a grant of $15,937.60 to help fund a physician’s assistant position; Darlington County Council on Aging, approved for a $30,000 grant to help purchase a new vehicle for Meals on Wheels distribution and other needs of the Council; Harvest Hope of the Pee Dee, awarded a grant of $27,695.00 to help with the costs of expanding the feeding ability of several organizations in the Hartsville area who work with the Feeding the Future initiative; Hartsville Fire Department, awarded $13,084 to help expand and improve community training on the effective use of fire extinguishers; Main Street Façade program, awarded a grant of $10,000 to continue the organization’s ability to help businesses improve their facades in the downtown Hartsville area (Grant administered through the city of Hartsville); Trees for Tomorrow, approved for a $10,000 grant to assist with works on planting and caring for trees around the Hartsville area; Angel Flight, approved a $5,000 grant to help with the costs of helping Hartsville area patients who need flight transportation for medical care; McLeod Health Foundation, approved a $5,000 grant to for assistance with a food pantry they offer to cancer patients with needs to supplement their nutrition during their treatments; Hartsville site YMCA of the Upper Pee, awarded a $10,000 grant to help establish a remote learning assistance center for students at the YMCA in Hartsville; and Hartsville Interfaith Ministries, awarded a grant of $18,000 to assist with the emergency needs of clients who can obtain a variety of services from HIM.