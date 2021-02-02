 Skip to main content
Byrdstown man burned in early Tuesday morning fire
Byrdstown man burned in early Tuesday morning fire

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person was flown to a regional burn center early Tuesday morning following a camper fire in the Byrdtown community of Darlington County.

Darlington County firefighters responded to Bethlehem Road in the Byrdtown community just after 2 a.m., according to a release issued by the county.

The first arriving on scene found a camper fully involved with fire. A neighbor told firefighters the owner could still be inside.

Firefighters, after a search., found a man with significant burns about 30 feet from the rear door, according to the release.

Darlington County EMS medics treated the patient at the scene and requested transport by medical helicopter to a burn center.

Early investigation findings indicate the cause of the fire was a space heater placed too close to furniture. This camper was being used as a residence and had no working smoke alarms present, according to the release.

