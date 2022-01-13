C.E. Murray, Kingstree High Schools to consolidate

KINGSTREE, S.C. – Kingstree and C.E. Murray High Schools will be consolidated for the 2022-23 school year.
Molly Spearman, South Carolina superintendent of education, recently sent a letter to the Williamsburg County Schools Board Chair Marva Cannion informing her that the school district would be transitioned back to local control.
"Our goal is to have WCSD [the district] in the best order possible so that the school board will be able to maintain success," Spearman says in the letter. She adds that the transition will include training for the board and that the district will continue to be under state management during the transition.
Spearman adds that several issues require immediate action, including overcrowding at Greeleyville Elementary School, a decline student enrollment, an inability to find certified teachers and a lack of career and technical education.
She adds that grades 9-12 and career and technical education at C.E. Murray will be sent to Kingstree High School and third, fourth and fifth grades at Greeleyville Elementary School will be moved to C.E. Murray High School.
Spearman says she is directing Rose Wilder, the district's superintendent, to begin working with district and school officials, parents, teachers and the board to implement the changes before the beginning of the school year.
The consolidation of C.E. Murray and Kingstree will leave the district with two high schools: the combined school and Hemingway.
The Morning News reported about the potential consolidation last year and a source cited distance as a reason for leaving Hemingway as it is. It’s a 19-minute drive (14.9 miles) from C.E. Murray to Kingstree. But it’s a 31-minute drive (24.5 miles) from Kingstree High to Hemingway High.
Kingstree was selected for the site of the combined school because it’s the largest campus of the three Williamsburg County Schools.
The district has been under state control since April 2018.
According to an April 2018 Morning News story, the decision to take over the district was motivated by financial irregularities that Spearman said the Department of Education has been working with the district to fix since 2015. These irregularities include the district’s failure to appropriately spend money allocated by the federal government.
Other reasons, according to that April 2018 story, Spearman mentioned in the news conference included failures to develop independent learning plans for students with disabilities and test scores that showed that despite a 92 percent graduation rate, the school district lagged significantly behind other South Carolina districts in student test scores in all tested subjects.