C.E. Murray, Kingstree High Schools to consolidate

KINGSTREE, S.C. – Kingstree and C.E. Murray High Schools will be consolidated for the 2022-23 school year.

Molly Spearman, South Carolina superintendent of education, recently sent a letter to the Williamsburg County Schools Board Chair Marva Cannion informing her that the school district would be transitioned back to local control.

"Our goal is to have WCSD [the district] in the best order possible so that the school board will be able to maintain success," Spearman says in the letter. She adds that the transition will include training for the board and that the district will continue to be under state management during the transition.

Spearman adds that several issues require immediate action, including overcrowding at Greeleyville Elementary School, a decline student enrollment, an inability to find certified teachers and a lack of career and technical education.

She adds that grades 9-12 and career and technical education at C.E. Murray will be sent to Kingstree High School and third, fourth and fifth grades at Greeleyville Elementary School will be moved to C.E. Murray High School.