Saturday July 15

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 200 Sanborn St., Florence. Visit http://www.citycentermarket.com/ for more information.

Pee Dee State Farmers Market 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 843-665-5154 or visit www.facebook.com/peedeefarmsmarket for more information.

Kingstree Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. downtown Kingstree. Call 843-355-7484 or visit kingstreefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.

Lake City Farmers Market: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1500 or visit www.thebeanmarket.com>lake-city-sc.

Hartsville Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hartsville. For more information call 843-917-0602 or visit https://mainstreethartsville.org>farmersmarkets.

Cheraw Market on Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Cheraw. For more information call 843-537-8425 or visit www.visitflo.com/events>farmersmarkets.

Bonsai Making: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Forest Lake Greenhouse, Florence. For more information call 843-662-5666 or visit www.forestlakegreenhouses.com.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Julia Deckman & 2023 Small Works Exhibits: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universe place>gatelygallery.

Lou Haney Presented in Technicolor Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jones Carter Gallery, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com.

Smoke House and Dreamscapes Exhibits: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Art Center, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0262 or visit www.traxvisualartcenter.com.

Take Flight- A Crow Yoga Workshop: Balance, Florence. For more information email Balanceyogaflo@gmail.com.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Saturday Play: 2 p.m. tp 4 p.m., Heroes Hideout, Florence. For more information call 843-799-2510 or visit www.facebook.com>heroes-hideout.

Candace Wells: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Cafe, Kingstree. For more information call 843-355-2233 or visit https://allevents.in>eventsinkingstree.

Lindy Hop/Swing: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Beth Israel Congregation Hall, Florence. For more information call 843-669-9724 or visit https://bethisraelflorence.org.

Dillon Screen on the Green: 8:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m., Old Bethea Lot, Dillon. For more information call 843-845-4393 or visit www.cityofdillonsc.us>events.

Live Music at VFW Post 3181: 7 p.m., VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence.

Musician’s Night: 7:30 p.m.– 10:30 p.m., Dizzy Crab, Florence. Call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab for more information.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St Florence.