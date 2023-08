Thursday August 17

Lake City Farmers Market: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., East Main Green, Lake City. For more information call 206-632-5234 or visit www.thebeanmarket.com.

Florence County Library Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibrary.org.

Patricia Sabreee Exhibit Opening: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Florence County Public Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibrary.org.

Art Afterhours-Stenciled Collage: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Florence County Museum, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Lula’s Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m., Lula’s Coffee Co., 600 d Pamplico Hwy., Florence. For more information call 843-229-9784 or visit https://visitflo.com › venue › lulas-coffee-co.

3rd. Thursday Concert Series-The Embers: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Cheraw Community Center, Cheraw. For more information call 843-537-8421 or visit www.cheraw.com>parks_recreation.

Live Music: Dizzy Crab, 10 p.m. , Florence. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.