Thursday August 24

Patricia Sabreee Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

AARP Driver Safety Course: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Florence Veterans Affair Office, Florence. For more information call 843-665-3045 or visit https://florenceco.org>veterans-affairs.

Lake City Farmers Market: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1500 or visit www.thebeanmarket.com>lake-city-sc.

An Evening of Wine and Jazz: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Florence Country Club, Florence. For more information call 843-662-1413 or visit www.florencecc.com.

Bennettsville Summer Concert featuring the Beach Fever Band: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Bennettsville Community Center, Bennettsville. For more information call 843-454-2142 or visit www.bennettsvillesc.com>comm.

Crystal Gayle: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., FMU Performing Arts Center, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4444 or visit https://fmupac.org.

Lula’s Open Mic Night: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lula’s Coffee Co., 600 D Pamplico Hwy., Florence. For more information call 843-229-9784 or visit https://visitflo.com › venue › lulas-coffee-co.

Live Music: 10 p.m., Dizzy Crab, Florence. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.