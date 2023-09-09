Saturday Sept. 9

12th Annual Run for Brighter Days: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lynches River County Park, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LRCPEDC.

Florence Cars and Coffee: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Highland Park United Methodist Church, Florence. For more information call 843-662-1233 or visit https://hpumc.net.

Free Yoga in the Park: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Burry Park, Hartsville. For more information call 843-339-2878 or visit www.hartsvillesc.gov>parks.

Library Book Sales: 9 p.m. to 12;30 p.m., Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibrary.org.

Patricia Sabreee Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Joseph Kameen Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org>exhibits.

Fertilizer and Fertilizing Techniques: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Forest Lake Greenhouses, Florence. For more information call 843-662-5666 or visit www.forestlakegreenhouses.com.

Botanical Plant Printing: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Forest Lake Greenhouse, Florence. For more information call 843-662-5666 or visit www.forestlakegreenhouses.com.

Robert Garey - A Retrospective Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeplace>gatelygallery.

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 200 Sanborn St., Florence. Visit http://www.citycentermarket.com/ for more information.

Kingstree Farmers' Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. downtown Kingstree. Call 843-355-7484 or visit kingstreefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.

Pee Dee State Farmers Market 9 a.m.-5p.m., Florence. For more information call 843-665-5154 or visit www.facebook.com/peedeefarmsmarket.

Hartsville Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hartsville. For more information call 843-917-0602 or visit https://mainstreethartsville.org>farmersmarkets.

Free Tennis Fun Days: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center, Florence. For more information call 843-665-3106 or visit www.cityofflorence.com>facilities.

Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Lynches River County Park, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LRCPEDC.

Florence County Museum Family Day: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Florence County Museum, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200, or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Saturday Play: 2 p.m. tp 4 p.m., Heroes Hideout, Florence. For more information call 843-799-2510 or visit www.facebook.com>heroes-hideout.

Dramatic Coffee Beans Annual Talent Show: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Village Green, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0138 or visit https://lakecitysc.gov>Facilities.

Mark Humphries: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Red Bone Alley, Florence. For more information call 843-673-0035 or visit www.redbonealley.com.

Live Music: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jazz on Dargan, Florence. For more information call 843-407-6311 or visit www.facebook.com/theofficaljazzondargan.

Marion Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street Commons, Marion. For more information call 843-431-2555 or visit www.visitflo.com>events.

Hartsville's Screen on the Green:7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Burry Park, Hartsville. For more information call 843-339-2878 or visit www.hartsvillesc.gov>parks.

The Sound of Music: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Florence Little Theater, Florence. For more information call 843-662-3731 or visit www.florencelittletheater.org.

Dillon Screen on the Green: 8:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m., The Old Bethea Lot, Dillon. For more information visit www.vistflo.com/events.

Live Music: 10 p.m. , Dizzy Crab, Florence. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.