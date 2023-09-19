FLORENCE, S.C. — Citing discriminatory policies and lack of action, activists called for the resignation of Florence School Board One’s superintendent and full Board of Trustees.

At Thursday night’s board meeting, which was held in the cafeteria of Briggs Elementary School, 10 speakers shared their questions and concerns with the board and Superintendent Richard O’Malley about the treatment of Black students and parents. While they spoke, dozens more in the audience clapped, cheered and called out their support.

“We have come tonight, collectively with other organizations, to ask the superintendent to resign,” said James Williams, president of the Florence chapter of the Racial Justice Network.

Two claims were at the center of the activists’ questions and calls for resignations: the lack of action or communication on issues Black parents bring before the board and a “zero-tolerance policy” on fighting that unfairly discriminates against Black students.

Some parents, like Shelly Williams, have said at various board meetings in the last few months that their concerns have gone unanswered even after appearing before the board and trying to get in touch with O’Malley.

“He ignores a lot of parents. He ignores some white parents, too, especially if your kid’s got a disability, but he for sure ignores Black parents,” she said after the meeting.

Williams said that her children have experienced “pain and suffering, trauma and violations” within the district, and that her concerns and complaints have gone unanswered for over a year despite going through the proper channels and speaking before the board.

“We, as the parents and the community, have voiced our concerns numerous times that we can prove,” she said. “We have been ignored, not just by the superintendent, but by the board, and it’s hurting our children.”

Williams’ children were unable to start college on time because of issues with their transcripts, she said at the meeting. At past meetings, she has brought similar complaints of school and district officials ignoring her concerns to the detriment of her children.

“I’ve been begging them to rectify the situation repeatedly since last school year,” she said in a phone call in August. “All I’ve ever asked them for is a meeting, time, location, anything that we can to help clear this up.”

It was Williams who called for the resignation of the entire Board of Trustees, not just the superintendent.

The second issue activists cited was the new student code of conduct, which included a policy giving school leaders the option to immediately expel a student for fighting on campus. It was approved by the Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees in December 2021, according to past Morning News reporting.

The start of the 2021-22 school year saw an unusually high level of fights — 229 in just 66 days — at the district’s four middle schools and three high schools, and the policy was intended to curb fighting.

At August’s Florence One Schools Board of Trustees meeting, Superintendent O’Malley disputed claims that the policy is “zero-tolerance,” which were made by some of the same people who spoke on Thursday.

“There is no zero-tolerance policy,” O’Malley said at the meeting. “That’s made up by people with a different agenda to ensure their agenda gets moved forward.”

The code of conduct says that fights between students must be reported to law enforcement and the students involved are automatically recommended for expulsion. If a student in grades 4 to 12 attacks a school employee, that student is also reported to law enforcement and automatically recommended for expulsion.

Possessing, selling, distributing or being under the influence of drugs warrants the same punishment, as do the possession of explosives, guns or other weapons and threats made against school personnel from students in grades 4 to 12, according to the code of conduct.

Other offenses may also warrant a recommendation for expulsion, but no others are automatic.

The district held 592 expulsion hearings during the 2022-23 school year, of which 249 were for fighting. Almost half of those hearings for fighting, 116, were reduced to a lower offense.

From those nearly 600 hearings, only a single student was actually expelled: a white male student in the ninth grade.

“The constant rhetoric against me, this board and what gets portrayed out there, needs to come to an end when you hear this statistic,” O’Malley said at the August meeting about the expulsion statistic.

He went on to say that, under past superintendents and board members, up to 29 students were expelled each year, the vast majority of which were Black.

The rest of the students who were recommended for expulsion in the 2022-23 school year faced alternative punishments aimed at rehabilitation, like the district’s alternative school or the Return to Learn program, which was passed by the Board of Trustees in March 2022 to offer students up for expulsion a way back into the district through alternative schooling and family counseling.

While actual expulsions were low, activists focused on the high number of Black students recommended for expulsion, which accounted for over 85% of the hearings, despite Black students making up only around 54% of the district’s population, according to data given by O’Malley at the August meeting.

Jerry Keith, president of the Florence chapter of the NAACP, called the fighting policy “discriminatory and harmful” at Thursday’s meeting.

In response to the passing of the fighting policy in 2021, the NAACP filed a Title VI complaint with the United States Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. The Office confirmed in September 2022 that it had opened an investigation into the policy, according to past Morning News reporting.

Keith said at Thursday’s meeting that the Office of Civil Rights is continuing its investigation into the policy and recently received “significant information” from the district, according to the branch’s legal representation.

“The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights welcomes any additional complaints or concerns. That’s the reason I’m here,” he said. “Parents and community members with complaints or concerns about Florence One Schools’ zero-tolerance policy or any other concern are encouraged to contact the Florence branch of the NAACP.”

Florence One Schools Board of Trustees members declined to comment on the activists’ comments after the meeting. E.J. McIver joined the meeting virtually, and Bryan Chapman was not in attendance.

Superintendent O’Malley did not return to the meeting after the executive session, which was closed to the public to address sensitive and confidential matters like personnel matters. When reached on Friday, he declined to comment on the calls for resignation and the activists’ claims.