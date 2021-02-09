Cameron Packett to join United Way as its new president

FLORENCE, S.C. – Cameron C. Packett will take the helm as the new president of the United Way of Florence County. She will assume her duties on March 1.

Packett comes to the job from Florence County Progress, where she worked for 3½ years. She was the membership relations manager for the Florence County Economic Development Partnership.

As president of the United Way, Packett said her duties will be to establish a vision for the organization, craft and execute a plan to make the most impact in the community and drive key results in fundraising.

“The United Way has been an established part of the Florence community for many years, so my goal is to build on its success and broaden and expand our work,” Packett said. “My ultimate goal is for United Way of Florence County to be the charity of choice among people of all ages.”

Packett said United Way of Florence County’s mission is to positively impact the needs of the community “by strengthening relationships, programs and services that produce measurable results and improve the quality of life.”

She said United Way’s role is to be recognized as “the leading health and human services support agency in the Pee Dee through resource development and community impact initiatives.”