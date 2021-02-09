Cameron Packett to join United Way as its new president

FLORENCE, S.C. – Cameron C. Packett will take the helm as the new president of the United Way of Florence County. She will assume her duties on March 1.
Packett comes to the job from Florence County Progress, where she worked for 3½ years. She was the membership relations manager for the Florence County Economic Development Partnership.
As president of the United Way, Packett said her duties will be to establish a vision for the organization, craft and execute a plan to make the most impact in the community and drive key results in fundraising.
“The United Way has been an established part of the Florence community for many years, so my goal is to build on its success and broaden and expand our work,” Packett said. “My ultimate goal is for United Way of Florence County to be the charity of choice among people of all ages.”
Packett said United Way of Florence County’s mission is to positively impact the needs of the community “by strengthening relationships, programs and services that produce measurable results and improve the quality of life.”
She said United Way’s role is to be recognized as “the leading health and human services support agency in the Pee Dee through resource development and community impact initiatives.”
“It boils down to being the best at helping people in need. That’s United Way’s role, and that’s my personal mission,” Packett said.
Packett said in addition to her business background, her experience in strategic planning and building relationships will be useful to her at the United Way.
“But perhaps my greatest strength is the passion I have for this community and the people who live here,” Packett said.
Packett said she has worked with the United Way of Florence County in several different capacities.
“I have participated in the United Way Day of Caring, contributed to several community partner organizations affiliated with the United Way of Florence County and helped solicit new board members through a Young Professionals of Florence Lunch & Learn event,” Packett said.
Les Ward, chairman of the board for the United Way of Florence County, said the board is really excited to bring someone of Packett’s caliber to the president’s role.
“She has proven community contacts,” Ward said. “She is a native of this area and has a passion for community service and the people who live in the community.”
Ward said Packett will have a positive impact on the United Way and its ability to grow and serve those in need.
Irby Wilson, a United Way board member and member of the nominating committee, said, “I think she (Cameron) is the perfect person to grow into this position and make it her own.”
The United Way of Florence funds approximately 30 programs through roughly 22 local nonprofits.
As the membership relations manager of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership, Packett was responsible for all things Florence County Progress. Florence County Progress is the private sector arm of the Economic Development Partnership that helps fund economic development efforts for Florence County.
Packett participates in a number of community organizations and activities.
As vice chair of the Young Professionals Board of Directors, Cameron has helped revamp the organization. She believes it is important for young people to have a dedicated group that helps them network and get involved in their community.
She has recently been appointed to the executive committee of the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area. Packett said she looks forward to making meaningful contributions to the organization that helps foster good character, healthy lifestyles and academic success for children and youth.
She is working with the American Heart Association as part of the executive leadership team to help plan this year’s Heart Ball, a major annual fundraising event.
She is involved with the newly formed group Let’s Talk, a social group with an emphasis on diversity. The group’s mission is to create and expand inclusive social circles.
She has participated in Fellows in Education, a joint program among Florence One Schools, The School Foundation and the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, where she was able to tour and learn about various schools in the Florence One District.
She is a graduate of Leadership Florence, a program offered by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, where she was able to network with fellow up-and-coming local leaders and learn more about the community.
Packett graduated with honors from Francis Marion University, earning a business degree in 2015. She was a member of the business honor society Beta Gamma Sigma. She also received the general business administration award for outstanding academic achievement.
Packett is pursuing her master’s degree in business administration through Francis Marion as well.
In her spare time, Packet enjoys spending quality time with her friends and family, focuses on her health and fitness and enjoys traveling to new places. Packett said she is a fur mom to her dog – a cockapoo named Pippa who enjoys long walks around her neighborhood and endless bouts of fetch.
Packett said she is excited about her new position.
“It is a really terrific organization, and I look forward to be a part of it,” Packett said. “I’m involved in a great number of volunteer organizations in this area, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be even more involved through the United Way of Florence County.”