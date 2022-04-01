Camp Pee Dee Pride applications are being accepted

FLORENCE, S.C. – Camp Pee Dee Pride returns for its 24th year. The last two years camp was canceled because of the COVID pandemic. This year, four one-week camps will be offered.

Camp Pee Dee Pride originated with four individuals who saw a need for something constructive for youth to do in the summer, said DeLaine Martin, a retiree of Florence County who was one of the originators of the camp. Others were retired Lt. Wayne Howard of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office; the late Eddie Huggins; and Hood Temple, a local attorney.

“Wayne and Eddie noticed kids who didn’t feel like they fit in with day care but needed somewhere to go and something to do in the summer,” Martin said.

They wanted to give these boys and girls needed skills and direction in a fun atmosphere. The camp is held at no cost to the participants. Martin said it is funded by sponsors and donations. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is the major sponsor. Others such as Honda South Carolina, Academy Sports and McLeod Regional Medical Center also help make the camp available at no cost to the participants.

In addition to sponsors, fundraisers are held. Martin said at one time they had a fishing tournament but now have a golf tournament.

During the camp, children learn about the dangers of drugs and alcohol and how to handle pressure from peers who engage in illegal activity.

Activities include swimming, basketball, a talent show, team-building skills and drug-awareness and other on-campus activities.

Off-campus activities include bowling, movies and waterpark activities.

The camp counselors must be 16 years old or older. Martin said some campers go on to become counselors and at least two have gone into law enforcement. There are at least eight paid counselors.

Martin said the camp is not only rewarding to the participants but to those hosting it. She said they reach children, develop friendships and receive the sweetest letters from parents who tell how the camp changes their child.

The campers come from all walks of life, she said.

T-shirts are provided for campers to wear at camp, and lunch and snacks are provided. Meals are donated or provided at reduced cost by area restaurants and some meals are provided by the campus cafeteria.

The four sessions of camp will be offered this year at Francis Marion University. Camps in June will be held June 6-10 and June 13-17. July camp dates are July 11-15 and July 18-22.

Campers must be between of the ages of 8 and 12 and live in the Pee Dee.

Each session can accommodate up to a maximum of 75 campers. Applications must be submitted by April 30. Application forms can be found on the Pee Dee Pride Facebook page or by emailing DeLaine Martin at delaine@sc.rr.com.

Corporate and private donations for the camp are being accepted.

