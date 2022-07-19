Camps will teach kids about Esports

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The city of Lake City will launch its first ever Esports summer camp this week. Through the summer camp, the city is hoping to expose children to the competitive world of Esports.

The camp is from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is split into two rounds from Thursday and Friday and July 25-26.

An open tournament will be held Aug 20 at the Continuum.

Twenty is the maximum number of participants for the camp and 30 children is the maximum number for the tournament. Director of the city's Esports program Savon Whitehead said those numbers may vary.

Whitehead said he has been playing video games since a child and never realized he could make a living from his passion.

“I started going to conventions and competing," he said. "One day, I was at a tournament commentating and the man running the tournament liked what I was doing and said I should come to another event and commentate.”

It was the moment he realized commentating for Esports could become a career and that he could commentate for Esports like a regular sport. He said that is why he is passionate about educating children on the world of Esports.

Whitehead said the camp will expose children to how Esports competitions function.

“The camp itself focuses on two main aspects,” Whitehead said. “One is teaching children how to stream and the other aspect focuses on the competitive side, showing them different tricks and exposing them to the games that are played at Esports events.”

The tournament will have a variety of games, he said.

“Three games will be fighting games: Guilty gear strive, Tekken Seven, Supersmash Bros,” Whitehead said. Side events will also be happening. There will be Apex, Mario Kart, and NBA 2k, which is a first for Lake City because we did not do 2k last year.”

Whitehead said the camps are split into two parts because he wants to make sure the kids who missed the first round have an opportunity to experience an Esports camp.

“The camps will be the same thing,” he said. “We want the kids who didn’t come the first time around to come to the second round.”

Whitehead said his mission is to educate children on the limitless possibilities of the Esports world. He said exposure is all it takes and Esports is a broad field that is constantly expanding.

“Someone could become the next streaming sensation on twitch,” he said. “The next big competitive Esports champion, become a commentator, or become a Esports coach.”

He also said Esports can be an outlet for kids in the community.

“This could be just a hobby for kids,” he said. “A positive outlet to release. It is just introducing something new to them, something fun."

Whitehead said Esports can even pay for a child’s college.

“This camp has the ability to change a child’s life,” he said. “If the child is willing to invest in the craft and take the time, the sky's the limit. We want to give children as many options as we can and this gives them another option. When kids are in school and are trying to figure out what they want to do, there are only so many roads. You can get a 9 to 5, get an athletic scholarship, go off to the army, and we are trying to give them something different. There are Esports programs on the collegiate level."

Gaming is the future and it is ever growing and evolving, he said.

Whitehead said Esports is very beneficial from the child’s point of view and the parent’s point of view.

“If your child is constantly on the game,” he said. “Parents should look at channeling that love for video games to the competitive scene and allow them to make money.”

Whitehead said his goal is to have a year-round program. He said there are schools in Florence and colleges in Sumter that have those programs. He said he wants to have those same programs, but better.

“My end goal is to have one big tournament between all the schools and have them go against one another,” he said. “I want to compete to see what school comes out on top and we will win.”