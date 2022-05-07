CAPES for Kids run raised money for The Care House of the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. — About 200 people turned out Saturday morning for the CAPES for Kids 5K, 10K and Fun Run at Briggs Elementary School in Florence.

"We're just really grateful for everyone who came and turned out to support this even and support the community here and all we do," said Alice Curry Gallego with the Care House of the Pee Dee — the agency for which the race is a fundraiser.

“It’s held in honor of a Carver Elementary School student who lost her life tragically as a result of abuse and neglect in 2011 at the age of 3,” Gallego said.

“CAPES is an acronym in addition to being what super heroes wear,” she said. “It stands for child abuse prevention education and services.”

"All children deserve heroes and abused children deserve super heroes," she said.

For the third year the Bikers Against Child Abuse were on hand to encourage runners and speak up for children.

"Children should not be afraid of the world in which they live," said Lil Guy with the club.

Club members help the children learn they have the power and accompany them to court for support, he said.

Eric Masaitis was the overall first-place finisher in the 5K at 18:53 while Reagan Reed was the first female across the finish line at 22:41.

Thomas Schnibben was the top finisher in the 10K at 39:16 while Anna Todd was the first female across the finish line at 42:24.