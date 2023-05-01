FLORENCE, S.C. -- The 12th Annual CAPES for Kids run will be Saturday at Briggs Elementary School in Florence.

Formerly the Carver CAP Run, CAPES For Kids began in 2011, when a 3-year-old Carver Elementary School student lost her life as a result of abuse and neglect. Each year the event strives to honor her life and the lives of others like her by raising awareness regarding the realities of child abuse while also raising support for child abuse services within the Pee Dee through the CARE House.

This family friendly event boasts a superhero theme and invites runners to come dressed as their favorite superhero. Individuals and families can enter a costume contest for a chance to win prizes in a variety of categories.

“We know that all children deserve heroes and abused children deserve superheroes,” said Alice Curry Gallego, outreach coordinator with the CARE House.

The 10K race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with the 5K following shortly thereafter at 8:05 a.m. A mile-long race and Kid’s Fun Run will take place at 9:30 a.m. following a brief award ceremony.

Participants can register online prior to the event or in person on race day. Registration prior to the event is $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K. Individuals can also register at the event with race day prices of $40 and $50 for the 5K and 10K respectively.

Participants can pick up their race packets on Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the CARE House of the Pee Dee or at Briggs Elementary on Saturday morning beginning at 7 a.m.

The event will also include children’s activities such as face painting, inflatables, bubbles and popcorn. For more information or to register for the event visit www.thecarehouse.com/capes-for-kids-run.