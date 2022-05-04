CAPES for Kids runs set for Saturday morning in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — The 11th Annual CAPES for Kids 5K, 10K and Fun Run will take place Saturday on the road course centered around Briggs Elementary School in Florence.

“It’s held in honor of a Carver Elementary School student who lost her life tragically as a result of abuse and neglect in 2011 at the age of three,” said Alice Curry Gallego with the Care House of the Pee Dee.

“CAPES is an acronym in addition to being what super heroes wear,” she said. “It stands for child abuse prevention education and services.”

“The event honors her life and children like her by shedding light on the reality of abuse in the Pee Dee. It also raises support for child abuse services throughout the Pee Dee through the Care House of the Pee Dee.

“All children deserve super heroes and these children absolutely deserve super heroes,” Gallego said.

The race in the past has been well attended by runners and superheroes, who both run the course and hang out at the start-finish line to encourage people as they approach the finish line.

Captain America will be on hand for the event and attendees can dress as their favorite super hero and take place in a costume contest with prizes, she said.

The family-friendly event this year will feature inflatables and face painting in addition to a poster table where people can make encouragement signs, Gallego said.

While the deadline for a guaranteed T-shirt has passed she encouraged people to turn out and register on the day of the event and “try your luck” on a T-shirt.

The organization also is selling signs to be posted along the route.

“We are selling motivational signs, encouragement signs,” Gallego said. “Those signs will be placed throughout the courses. They are $20 for a message only, $25 if you want to include your logo. Those are due by the end of the day Wednesday.”

Day of the event registration will be $40 for the 5K and $50 for the 10K. Go online and register to get a lower price.

Registration at Briggs Elementary Starts at 7 a.m., the 10K blasts off at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:05 a.m.

“We have a lot of fun and it is a favorite of a lot of folks,” Gallego said of the race.

All proceeds go to continuing the efforts of CARE House of the Pee Dee to provide investigative, therapeutic, medical and advocacy services to children who have been abused and their families.