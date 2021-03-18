Capes for Kids set for May 1 running

FLORENCE, S.C. -- CARE House of the Pee Dee is hosting the 10th Annual CAPES for Kids 5k/10k/Kids Fun Run May 1.

This run began in 2011 in memory of a Carver Elementary student who lost her life to physical abuse and neglect. Every year, CAPES for Kids strives to bring awareness to child abuse prevention.

CARE House of the Pee Dee’s CAPES For Kids 5k and 10k will start at 8 a.m. at Briggs Elementary on Congaree Drive in Florence, day of registration closes at 7:45 a.m.

The Kids Fun begins at 9:30 a.m. with a Fast Dash for younger children and a 1-mile Fun Run for older children; Superheroes will meet and greet with the kids.

CAPES for Kids will include family-friendly activities, such as a superhero costume contest and vendors for face painting, snow cones, and more. Registration prices increase April 1.

To register or find out more about CAPES for Kids Run, visit CAPESforKidsRun.itsyourrace.com, check us out on Facebook, or email Sarah Sweeney at ssweeney@thecarehouse.com.