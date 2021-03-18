 Skip to main content
Capes for Kids set for May 1 running
Capes for Kids set for May 1 running

Capes for Kids

Almost 200 runners turned out Saturday morning at Briggs Elementary School in Florence for the CAPES for Kids 5K/10K and fun run to raise money for the CARE House of the Pee Dee.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- CARE House of the Pee Dee is hosting the 10th Annual CAPES for Kids 5k/10k/Kids Fun Run May 1.

This run began in 2011 in memory of a Carver Elementary student who lost her life to physical abuse and neglect. Every year, CAPES for Kids strives to bring awareness to child abuse prevention.

CARE House of the Pee Dee’s CAPES For Kids 5k and 10k will start at 8 a.m. at Briggs Elementary on Congaree Drive in Florence, day of registration closes at 7:45 a.m.

The Kids Fun begins at 9:30 a.m. with a Fast Dash for younger children and a 1-mile Fun Run for older children; Superheroes will meet and greet with the kids.

CAPES for Kids will include family-friendly activities, such as a superhero costume contest and vendors for face painting, snow cones, and more. Registration prices increase April 1.

To register or find out more about CAPES for Kids Run, visit CAPESforKidsRun.itsyourrace.com, check us out on Facebook, or email Sarah Sweeney at ssweeney@thecarehouse.com.

CARE House of the Pee Dee is a non-profit children’s advocacy center whose mission is to promote help, hope and healing in a nurturing environment to child abuse victims and their families, through supportive services and prevention.

All children need a hero, but abused children need superheroes, so dust off your cape and put on your mask for CAPES for Kids.

