CAPES for Kids set for Saturday at Briggs Elementary

FLORENCE, S.C. — The 10th Annual CAPES for Kids 5K/10K/Kids Fun Run will blast off Saturday morning at Briggs Elementary School.

Begun in 2011 in memory of a Carver Elementary student who lost her life due to physical abuse and neglect, the race is run every April to honor her life and raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“All children need a hero, but abused children need superheroes, so dust off your cape and put on your mask for CAPES for Kids,” Sarah Sweeney with the CARE House — the race host ¯ wrote in a media advisory.

The 5K and 10K will start at 8 a.m. on Congaree Drive in front of Briggs Elementary. The Kids Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m.

Superheroes will meet and greet with the kids.

CAPES for Kids will include family-friendly activities, as well as a superhero costume contest.