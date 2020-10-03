Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum

FLORENCE, S.C. — The following referendum question will be on the ballots of Florence County voters in the Nov. 3 general election:
Must a special one percent sales and use tax be imposed in Florence County for not more than seven years to raise the amounts specified for the following purposes:
The cost of acquiring (including, in certain instances, the acquisition of real property), constructing, furnishing, and equipping all or a portion of the cost of the following projects:
I. Public Safety and Fire
County Sheriff ($2 million)
Improvements to Training Facilities and Law Enforcement Center $2 million
EMS ($2.67 million)
New EMS Station in Johnsonville area $2.67 million
South Lynches Fire District ($2 million)
1. Upgrades to South Lynches FD Station 2 — Coward $350,000
2 Upgrades to South Lynches FD Station 6 — Scranton $350,000
3 Upgrades to South Lynches FD Station 7 — New Hope $650,000
4 Upgrades to South Lynches FD Station 6 — Scranton $650,000
Unified County Fire District ($14 million)
1 Upgrades to Howe Springs Fire Department Stations 1, 2, & 6 $1.96 million
Upgrades to West Florence Fire Stations 1 & 2 $1.2 million
New Station — Hannah Salem Friendfield Fire Department $2.5 million
Upgrades to Station 1 — Johnsonville Fire Department $370,000
Additions to Station 1 — Sardis Timmonsville Fire Department $525,000
New Station- Olanta Fire Department $1.05 million
Upgrades to Station 1 — Windy Hill Fire Department $85,000 $7.69 million
2. Upgrades to Station 2 & 6 — Howe Springs Fire Department $760,000
Upgrades to all stations — West Florence Fire Department $492,000
Upgrades to Station 1, 4, & 6 — Hannah Salem Friendfield $1.09 million
Upgrades to Johnsonville Fire Department $1.1 million
Upgrades to Station 2 & 3 — Sardis Timmonsville Fire Department $1.2 million
Upgrades to Station 4 — Windy Hill Fire Department $85,000 $4.73 million
3. Upgrades to Station 1 — Howe Springs Fire Department $500,000
Upgrades to Station 2 — West Florence Fire Department $100,000
Upgrades to Station 3 — Hannah Salem Friendfield Fire $250,000
Upgrades to Station 2 — Johnsonville Fire Department $250,000
Upgrades to all stations $65,000
Upgrades to Station 1 — Olanta Fire $235,000
Upgrades to Station 2 — Windy Hill Fire $183,000 $1.58 million
Emergency Management ($3 million)
1 Radio Upgrades and Improvements to all Emergency Management Facilities $1 million
2 New communication tower in Johnsonville area $1 million $2 million
Coroner ($800,000)
New County Morgue and Coroner's office $800,000
TOTAL FIRE AND PUBLIC SAFETY $23.47 million
II. Municipal Improvements
Florence ($40 million)
1 Intersection Improvements ($4.1 million)
Darlington Street and Lucas Street, Evans Street and Cashua Drive, Edisto Drive and Cherokee Road, Vista Street and Oakland Avenue
2 Road Resurfacing ($35.9 million)
Boyd Street, Elmore Street, Mortimer Street, W. Dixie Street, W. Power Street, Stackley Street, Harmony Street, Patterson Street, Green Street, Power Street, Booker Street, Cameron Lane, N. Dargan Street, Rebecca Street, Walden Street, Williams Boulevard, Cheryl Court, Earl Court, Lester Avenue, Tallulah Street, Harrell Street, Country Creek Drive, Muldrow's Lane, Branford Road, E. Thorncliff Road, Shadow Birch Road, Southbrook Circle, Glenmore Way, Kentwood Drive, Nellie Street, Richmond Hills Drive, Twin Bridge Drive, Woodmore Circle, Fillmore Court, Lofty Way, Luigi Way, Mater Lane, Steeple View Drive, Hardin Street, Chandler Circle, Clareview Drive, Highlander Court, Kingston Drive, Parkwood Drive, Platt Street, Rainier Street, Annelle Drive, Beauvoir Drive, Bellaire Drive, Cabrillo Drive, Glenn's Park Road, Glenn's Way Court, Peachtree Street, Carriage Lane, E. Leoline Street, Hallie Drive, Hannah Drive, Hunter Street, Julie Ann Drive, Meridian Street, Pine Forest Drive, Carrigan Court, Fernbank Lane, Grande Lawn Lane, Maggie Way, Olde Mill Road, Rock Creek Drive, Widgeon Drive, Mountain Laurel Court, Hamlin Street, McFarland Street, N. Guerry Street, S. Griffin Street, Walnut Street, Woodward Street, Hickory Street, McLeod Street, Park Place, Railroad Avenue, Blass Drive, Sanborn Street, E. Elm Street, Freedom Boulevard, King Avenue, Orange Circle, Gregg Avenue, Aaron Circle, Byrd Lane, Coker Street, Senior Way, Tradd Court, W. Cheves Street, Jebaily Circle, Kent Circle, Sheffield Drive, Marion Avenue, Regency Court, Alice Drive, Clarendon Avenue, WNB Baroody Street, Amberleigh Court, Creamoor Lane, Elderberry Drive, Inverness Drive, Lazar Place, Loquat Drive, Queensferry Road, Silverton Street, Sumac Drive, Viburnum Drive, Wellesly Court, S. Patton Drive, Butterfly Lake Drive, Andrew Court, Camelot Court, Chaucer Drive, Cloisters Drive, Damon Drive, Eleanor Drive, Friars Gate Court, Hayden Court, Honey Hill Drive, Karen Court, Michelle Court, Middleberg Way, Page Court, Providence Court, Ralston, Sidney Avenue, St. Christopher Court, Walden's Pond, Alvington Court, Berkeley Avenue, Brigadoone Lane, Canterbury Road, Cedar Lawn Court, Citadel Street, Ellington Cove, Highgate Street, Pinckney Avenue, Place De Jullian, Poinsett Drive, Rutledge Avenue, Stratford Circle, Windsor Road, Ansley Street, Beckett Drive, Bishop's Gate, Chancery Court, Dix Lane, Greensward Drive, Ivanhoe Drive, Jacobean Court, Lancelot Drive, Saint George Road, Tudor Lane, Wimbledon Avenue, Dozier Boulevard, Whitestone Drive, Bentgrass Court, Brittany Drive, Celebration Boulevard, Commerce Lane, Cross Vine Drive, Drakeshore Drive, Duck Hunter Pointe, Flint Lock Cove, Gadwall Pointe, Garden Gate Way, Harvard Way, Jefferson Drive, Kristens Channel, Paving Stone Court, Petal Path, Pintail Pointe, Prince Alston Cove, Rice Hope Cove, Rutledge Manor Drive, Waterfowl Way, West Gate Pointe, S. Dargan Street, Trade Court, Crown Circle
Lake City ($6.9 million)
1. Wastewater treatment plant upgrade $2.94 million
2. Recreation Facilities Upgrades $3.5 million
3. Lake City Fire Department renovations/upgrades $456,000
Johnsonville ($3.9 million)
Improvements to sports and recreation facilities of the City including without limitation development of a municipal golf course $3.9 million
Timmonsville ($3.9 million)
Resurface Main St, N. Warren St, Market St., Hill St., N. Pinckney St., E. New St., Fifth St., Keith St., Vanda St., E. Clifford St., Bowman Circle, Harkless Ct., and Cooper Lane $3.9 million
Pamplico ($3.9 million)
Installation of water lines, well and tank along Big Swamp and surrounding roads $3.9 million
Olanta ($2.5 million)
1 Water line extension to Butler Scurry Rd. and Central Rd tie into Barrineau water system $406,000
2 Water line extension to Scurry Rd, Myers Rd. down Hwy. 341 to Fire Dept., Jordan Chapel Rd to Hwy 301 back to Olanta, and Carmen Shortcut Rd to Hwy 403 and other roads $1.59 million
3 Improvements to Hwy 341 well and treatment plant $40,000
4 New Community Center $464,000
Scranton ($2.5 million)
1 Improvements to Scranton Water system to include extension of water mains, upgrades to well sites and water tank, repair of hydrants, and replacement of water meters $2.39 million
2 Renovation of Town Hall $115,000
Quinby ($1.5 million)
1 Refurbishment and continued development of Quinby Community and Recreation areas $925,000
2 Continued development of Town Hall and Public Safety Facilities $75,000
3 Recreation improvements to include purchase and development of property adjacent to Black Creek $500,000
Coward ($1.3 million)
1 Town Hall & Maintenance Facility Improvements $672,000
2 Old Creek Rd, Trifalia Rd, Nealy Matthews Road water lines $315,000
3 Coward Ball Fields Improvements $180,000
4 Improvements to New Hope Well $86,000
5 Improvements to Manned Convenience Center $47,000
TOTAL MUNICIPAL PROJECTS $66.4 MILLION
III. General County Projects
Public Services ($3.08 million)
1 Renovations to Florence County Public Services Building $575,000
2 Upgrades to Lower Florence County Public Services Building $500,000
3 New Manned Convenience Center in Johnsonville Area $1 million
4 Renovations to County Complex $1 million
County Voter Registration and Elections Commission ($150,000)
1 Additional voting system improvements for absentee and early voting centers $90,000
2 Parking lot improvements at Voters Registration Building $60,000
Recreation ($2.91 million)
1 Expansion/improvements to Lake City Senior Center $600,000
2 Paving of parking lots at Johnsonville Athletic Complex $565,000
3 Resurfacing of Playground, Track, and Basketball Courts and Drainage Improvements at Spaulding Heights Park $400,000
4 Reclaiming and paving of roads and parking lots at Lynches River County Park $900,000
5 Paving of parking lot at Coward Athletic Park $240,000
6 Renovations to Francis Marion Athletic Park $200,000
General County Infrastructure ($3 million)
1 Drainage Improvements to Tara Village Neighborhood $150,000
2 Hwy 76 Corridor Improvements (FMU to City of Florence) $1.58 million
3 Improvements to Dewitt Bluff Landing Great Pee Dee River $167,000
4 Lucas Street Drainage improvements $1.1 million
Economic Development ($4 million)
Infrastructure improvements at qualifying industrial sites throughout the County $4 million
TOTAL GENERAL COUNTY PROJECTS $13.13 MILLION
IV. Road, Infrastructure and Other Improvements by County Council District (With regard to road improvements, to include paving, repaving, widening, routing, rerouting, drainage, sidewalks, and all other related improvements; and other improvements as stated)
Council District 1 ($4.3 million)
Garland Street, Lake City Park improvements, Chandler Mill Road, Beaumont Road, McElveen Cut Avenue, Red Wing Lane, W. Oshay Road, Maxie Thomas Road, Dublin Rd., Wilson Road, S. Locklair Road, Margie Lane, Garris Road, Miles Road, Wallace Road, Red Road, Joy Drive, Gracelyn Circle, Dory Road, Candice Road, Calvin Street, Clover Hill Road, and Donald Road
Council District 2 ($4.3 million)
Gulledge Road, Wise Lane, Dry Creek Road, Cedarbrook Drive, Pecan Haven Road, New Landing Road, Blackwell Mill Road, Mill Branch Road, Willow Pond Road, Shelly Road, Barnhill Road, Carlie Lane, Yarborough Road to Borkowitz Road, Trinidad Ard Road, Grahamville Road, Glen's Bluff Road, Wicklow Road, Fawn Lane, Evans Farm Road, Waycross Road, Eaddy Landing Road, Railroad Avenue, Wagon Wheel Road, Nelson Lane, Langley Lane, Batie Lane, Kent Road, Four Post Road, Little Farm Road, Rena Atkinson Road, Beckworth Road, Bush Road, Charlton Place, Picadilly Road, Deer Lane, Shirley Road, Circle Drive, Ard Lane, Dwellings Drive, Wilshire Road, Salem Road, Cooper Circle, Pecan Grove Road, Sandstone Road, and Bazen Road, Sand Pit Road, Sandy Lane, Railroad Avenue, and Forestville Drive
Council District 3 ($4.3 million)
West Sumter Street, Alderman Street, Mullins Street, West Booker Street, West Johnson Street, Preston Street, Clement Street, Simmons Street, Flynn Street, Stonehedge Lane, Green Street, Dickman Street, Merioneth Road, Harborough Court, Edenderry Way, Sumerset Place, Chippenham Lane, Chatham Place, Bayberry Circle, Windover Road, Beechwood Road, Arbor Drive, North Landsdowne Drive, Hawthorne Drive, West Andover Road, North Grove Park Drive, Graham Street, Guerry Street, Pettigrew Street, Sunset Street, Holloway Lane, Kuker Street, Sally Hill Farms Blvd, West Leggs Circle, Bunch Street, W. Brookgreen Drive, W. Whittier Circle, New Hope Drive, N. Tobin Drive, White Avenue, McNeill Drive, N. Adair Drive, and Gibbs Avenue
Council District 4 ($4.3 million)
Old Middle Road, Construction of Timmonsville Park, DeGroat Road, Heyward Road, Land Grant Road, Cusaac Road, Mitch Lane, N. Hill Street, Clyde McGee Road, Stonewall Road, W. Robinson Court, Minus Lane, Deer Road water extension, Bob White Lane
Council District 5 ($4.3 million)
E. Eagerton Road, Hemlock Road, Rainbow Road, Baldwin Road, Mary Road, Wylie Road, Java Road, Park Road, Wheeler Road, Johnnie Lee Road, Truman Road, Kerris Lane, Smallwood Road, and Karisma Road
Council District 6 ($4.3 million)
Wickerwood Road, Secretariat Dr., Winning Colors Dr., Whirlaway Dr., Thoroughbred Street, Kentucky Drive, Triple Crown Drive, Derby Cove Road, Swamp Fox Road, Kate's Garden Lane, Jamestown Rd., Rankin Plantation Rd., Malissa Mae Road, Timberwood Road, Taylor Hill Circle, E. Springbranch Rd., Cart Rd, Ben Ingram Road, Jamestown Cemetery, Al's Lane, Sandwood Rd., Hunt Road, Corrie Farm Road, Union Grove Road, Chisolm Trail, River Neck Road, Silver Fox Road
Council District 7 ($4.3 million)
Lazy Lane, Regent Street, Chancery Lane, Drury Lane, York Drive, N Norwood Lane, Heard Street, Sam Harrell drainage, North Ives Street, Ranch Road, Tumbleweed Drive, Fiesta Lane, Marlow Avenue, Third Street, S. Fairview Street, Robeson Avenue, Peachtree Street, Beauvior Drive, Pine Forest Drive, Clareview Drive, Cedar Falls Lane, Apple Valley Lane, Boardwalk, Park Place, Pendleton Ct., Sweet Water Road/Victory Lane, Stockbridge Lane, Buckeye Drive, Woodlawn Court, Lamb Road, Dorado Drive, Rico Drive, Suena Drive, Tierra Drive, Charlotte Street, Ballard Street, McFarland Street, Oak Street, Walnut St, Clyde Street, E.Evans Street, Jarrott Street, Day Street, Divine Street and Oakland Ave
Council District 8 ($4.3 million)
Third Loop Drainage, Whitman Avenue, Fernleaf Lane, Thomas Road, Woodland Drive, Garland Drive, S. Calhoun Drive, Heatherwood Circle, Lawton Dr., West Adams Avenue, S. Brandon Drive, W. Milton Street, Briggs Street, Scriven Drive, Indian Drive, Claremont Avenue, Avondale Drive, Eaton Circle, Lee Lane, Calvin Circle, Effies Lane, Poinsett Drive, Pinckney Avenue, Berkely Avenue, Rutledge Avenue, Waldron Street, Regency Court, S. Bishop Drive, Vespers Court, Chancery Court, and Eleanor Drive
Council District 9 ($4.3 million)
Whitehall Subdivision Drainage, Brittany Drive, Carlton Road, Danny Road, S. Floyd Circle, S. Hanover Drive, Hobart Drive, Ivy Lane, W. Janice Terrace, Kintyre Road, Manor Way Drive, S. Sunset Acres Lane, West Chester Drive, Thunderbird Lane, Manigault Court, Chalmers Row, Master Circle, Pebble Road, W. Lake Drive, Troon Drive, Lake Oakdale, W. Forest Lake Dr, Bryson Drive, Jefferson Drive, W. Spencer Lane, W. Emery Lane, Coventry Lane, Mears Drive, Shorebird Lane, Constitution Drive, Heritage Lane, Alberti Drive, Author Drive, Founder Drive, Liberty Drive, Shadwell Drive, Left Bank Road, Mockingbird Court, South Swann Circle, South Lady Street, South Sandy Lane, Lee Lane, Hillcrest Drive, Hillcrest Terrace, Jefferson Drive, Lakeshore Drive, and W. Forest Lake Drive
TOTAL ROAD, INFRASTRUCTURE AND OTHER IMPROVEMENTS BY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT $38.7 MILLION
TOTAL CPST PROJECTS $141.7 million
And must Florence County Council be authorized to issue not exceeding $120 million principal amount of general obligation bonds of Florence County, provided that the proceeds of such bonds shall be applied to defray the costs of the foregoing purposes, plus issuance costs, and provided further that in the event the sales and use tax to be imposed as stated herein is inadequate for the payment of such bonds, such bonds shall be payable from an ad valorem tax imposed on all taxable property in Florence County?
____ Yes, In Favor of the Question
____ No, Opposed to the Question
