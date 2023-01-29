Captain: Florence Salvation Army served more than 1,000 children at Christmas

FLORENCE — The Florence Corps of the Salvation Army this past Christmas was able to provide almost 6,000 toys to more than 1,000 children — including 27 bikes purchased with money donated by the Florence Lions Club.

Florence Corps Commander Capt. Tim Scott spoke to Florence Lions over lunch Wednesday at Florence Country Club. Along with Scott were his wife, Maj. Melissa Scott and the Army’s business administrator, Heather Steverson.

The club donated $3,500 to the Army, some of the money it raised with its annual December bike run through Florence.

Scott said the donation with some assistance from Academy Sports+Outdoors was used to purchase 27 bikes for older children.

“I need to tell you the bikes we purchased were the larger bikes which are more expensive,” Scott said. “We get a lot of the small bikes donated and they’re significantly cheaper than the big bikes.”

“This year we gave away 5,870 toys to 1,078 individuals, that represents 259 families,” Scott said.

“It’s a matter of great pride for a parent who doesn’t have (much) to be able to get up Christmas morning and provide for their kids,” Scott said. There are some folks who are mightily struggling with what they do. As much as your groceries have gone up so have theirs.”

“We provide a meal every evening and every morning, so even if you’re not staying in our shelter you can come by and get fed at 6 p.m.,” Scott said.

“We have a food pantry. If you live in the six counties you can come and get groceries from us every month. We get USDA food and donated food,” Scott said.

The Army also offers a drug and alcohol in-patient treatment program out of a facility in Charlotte. Scott said every couple of weeks he takes someone to participate in the program, which is offered at no expense to the participant.

“We do burnouts. If your house burns down we’ll give you clothes. Once you have a new place we’ll give you furniture, pots, pans,” Scott said.

The Army has programs similar to scouting but more inclusive of religion since the Army is a religious organization — the Salvationist Church.