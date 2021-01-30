 Skip to main content
Car hits South Irby Street utility pole
Car hits South Irby Street utility pole

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Traffic on South Irby Street was disrupted Saturday morning following a single-vehicle crash that took out a utility pole.

The crash in the south-bound lanes in the 900 block of South Irby Street left the outside north-bound lanes of the street the only passable lanes under low-hanging utility lines.

The car's driver was examined at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS.

The crash is under investigation by Florence Police Department.

Traffic in the area will likely remain slow until utility crews replace the pole and rehang the wires.

