Car seats designed to keep children safe and sound

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Properly installing an infant car seat sounds neither interesting or exciting until you listen to Byron Hayden, a certified car seat installation technician with Hartsville Fire Department.
He also serves as an engineer on the A Shift, is a freshly minted father and is studying to teach the certification classes.
"We don't install, we teach," Hayden said as he prepared to check the installation of a car seat.
"New parents, grand parents, you get a new seat and don't understand how it works, we're here to educate," Hayden said. "If the seat is not installed, we're going to teach you how to install it. If you have one that not installed right, we're going to teach you how to install it properly. We're going to tell you why, show you why."
Hayden, half in and half out of the backseat of the car, found that the seat had been installed properly, but could have been installed better.
The straps that came with the seat work well, but the car's seat belt works even better, he said with conviction rarely seen outside the ministry.
The belt, he said, is designed to hold the weight of a a full-size adult and will give that added level of protection to the child in the car seat.
A veteran firefighter Hayden came to his calling through his experience responding to crashes in which children were not safely, or properly, restrained.
"Just riding down the road now I look and see seats installed improperly," Hayden said. "It makes you want to make a difference."
That difference is made through the spread of good information.
"A lot of parents think that at a certain age I have to turn them from rear facing to front facing, that's not true," Hayden said. "Keep them rear facing as long as you can, even if their legs are touching the back of the seat they're still safer than being turned around."
When it comes to safety seat installation, it is possible to over-do it.
"You don't want to take your front seat and wedge it in. This is really common for dads, dads like to get it in there as tight as they can or use ratchet straps," Hayden said. "That seat's designed to take care of itself. It doesn't need any extra support or bracing on it."
Once the child is buckled in the parent shouldn't be able to pinch any slack in the belts.
The seat is designed to give, bend and move in such a way that it absorbs as much of the energy from a crash without passing it along to the child strapped into it, he said.
That's how they're designed.
"Every seat is crash tested in multiple types of vehicles installed multiple ways," he said.
And to install the seat the new parent or grandparent needs to consult both the car seat's instructions and the car's owner's manual.
"You never install a seat without first checking the owners' manual of the seat and the owners manual of the car it's going in. You have to compare the two," Hayden said. "Some cars say not to install the seat in some positions in the car. Some seats say not to put them in certain positions in the car."
The first seat new parents install likely won't be the last.
"They have seats now, I have a one-year-old, and we just went from the carrier style like we did with her to the convertible seat. It's rear facing now but it has the capability once she gets to a certain age and size to turn around and mount forward facing," Hayden said.
Since children grow and develop at different rates, Hayden said there are no hard and fast rules that dictate at what age a child's seat should change.
"If you get on the Kids Safe national child passenger website, https://cert.safekids.org/, they have some guidelines on when they need to go from an infant carrier to a convertible or booster seat," Hayden said. "Well into their preteens they need to be in a booster seat because the booster seat's not as much for their safety as much as to redirect where the seat belt comes across them."
The path the belt takes should be from the shoulder to the hip.
While the list of the right things to do is long, there is an equally important, but not as long, list of what not to do when it comes to car seats.
Don't buy any after market accessories for the seat, which has been tested and certified "as is," Hayden said.
"Those seats are designed to protect their lives. Their bodies, bones, aren't fully developed. Those seats are designed to protect them in the condition they're in," he said.
Don't buy used car seats from thrift stores.
"If you don't know the history of the seat you don't need to put your child in it," Hayden said.
Car seats have a shelf life and it is for 10 years. Car seats older than 10 years aren't safe, he said.
Car seats also have only one crash in them. After they've been involved in a crash they are no longer safe.
"If it's a family member and you know the history of the seat it's all right. For the most part you need to buy you a new one off the shelf," he said.
Fill out and mail in the registration card that comes with the seat to be notified of recalls.
And, he said, don't put a child into a car seat in a big puffy winter coat, he said.
Hartsville Fire Department has four certified technicians, including the department's office manager.
Hayden said people looking for assistance should call beforehand to make sure somebody will be there -- presuming there isn't a fire call.
Hayden also said most hospitals have a certified technician who will make sure that the child is safe to go when they leave following their birth. Parents can use the Safe Kids website to find certified technicians to lend a hand as well.
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.