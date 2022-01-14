Car seats designed to keep children safe and sound

That's how they're designed.

"Every seat is crash tested in multiple types of vehicles installed multiple ways," he said.

And to install the seat the new parent or grandparent needs to consult both the car seat's instructions and the car's owner's manual.

"You never install a seat without first checking the owners' manual of the seat and the owners manual of the car it's going in. You have to compare the two," Hayden said. "Some cars say not to install the seat in some positions in the car. Some seats say not to put them in certain positions in the car."

The first seat new parents install likely won't be the last.

"They have seats now, I have a one-year-old, and we just went from the carrier style like we did with her to the convertible seat. It's rear facing now but it has the capability once she gets to a certain age and size to turn around and mount forward facing," Hayden said.

Since children grow and develop at different rates, Hayden said there are no hard and fast rules that dictate at what age a child's seat should change.