Car speeding through Florence County crash scene collides with wrecked car

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Law enforcement officers are searching for the driver of a car that tried to go through a crash scene in excess of 100 miles an hour.

Windy Hill firefighters were working a crash with extrication on the 3500 block of National Cemetery Road Sunday morning when South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were warned there was a car approaching the crash driving more than 130 miles an hour, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.

Firefighters had the road closed so they could work safely and had it blocked with fire engines at both ends of the incident. In addition to the protection offered firefighters from the weight of the trucks, each engine had 1,000 gallons of water on board.

DeLung said the firefighters were cutting on the car at the time, trying to free the trapped driver, and had to back away from the car for safety reasons.

"A Fire truck was blocking the road, the car ran up into the grass. It actually hit the car we were cutting on with the patient still inside and came to rest 200 feet past our secondary truck, the one blocking the other side of the road," DeLung said.

Though the speeding car hit the first crashed car it missed the fire engines but did manage to spray debris on them as it ran through in the grass and ditch.