 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Car, truck crash spills wood chips onto McIver Road

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A car and 18-wheeler crash Saturday morning sent at least one person to a Florence area hospital.

The crash at the intersection of North Irby Street and McIver Road involved a Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a truck hauling wood chips. The truck landed on its side and spilled its load onto McIver Road and the roadside.

Windy Hill firefighters and medics with Florence County EMS responded to the crash, which is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the South Carolina Transport Police.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence City Council puts Sunday retail alcohol sales on ballot

Florence City Council puts Sunday retail alcohol sales on ballot

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bryan Braddock found himself in a "sticky scenario" Monday afternoon when the Florence City Council considered asking the Florence County election board to place a Sunday retail alcohol sales question on the November general election. Braddock spoke about the conflict between his conservative Christian morals and his desire to have less government regulation before the council voted unanimously, 6-0 (Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore was not at the meeting.), to approve the ballot question request. 

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — Even cold, wind and a tornado watch couldn't keep around 20,000 fans of former President Donald Trump from attending a rally held Saturday near the Florence Regional Airport to support Trump endorsed Russell Fry and Katie Arrington.

Archeological Institute of the Pee Dee to start two new projects

Archeological Institute of the Pee Dee to start two new projects

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Archeological Institute of the Pee Dee is gearing up for two more projects. This year, the institute is planning to excavate a possible Mississippian Native American settlement on the Great Pee Dee River in Florence County in May and a new effort in the spring and fall to locate Gen. Francis Marion’s camp on Snow’s Island that was utilized by his troops in 1780 and 1781.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert