Car, truck crash spills wood chips onto McIver Road

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A car and 18-wheeler crash Saturday morning sent at least one person to a Florence area hospital.
The crash at the intersection of North Irby Street and McIver Road involved a Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a truck hauling wood chips. The truck landed on its side and spilled its load onto McIver Road and the roadside.
Windy Hill firefighters and medics with Florence County EMS responded to the crash, which is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the South Carolina Transport Police.