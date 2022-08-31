CARE House in running for regional Chick-fil-A honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – CARE House of the Pee Dee is in the running for the Atlantic Regional Winner of Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Awards.

Nominated by the Chick-fil-A West Florence store, the Florence Children’s Advocacy Center is one of 46 award winners across the United States and Canada vying to be selected. Grants that range from $30,000 to $350,000 accompany this distinction and individuals have the opportunity to tip the scales in favor of this local nonprofit by voting through the Chick-fil-A App Sept. 1-24.

Created in 2015, the True Inspiration Awards program honors the legacy of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy by providing grants to nonprofit organization for their work in one of four categories.

Nominated within the “Caring for People” category, CARE House of the Pee Dee is a safe place where children and families can go following reports of abuse to receive investigative and support services. In 2021, CARE House served more than 700 children throughout Florence, Marion, Dillon and Clarendon counties providing forensic interviews, medical evaluations, advocacy, and therapy among other services.

“We are beyond thrilled to have been chosen,” said Meg Temple, executive director with CARE House. “We are constantly looking to fill community needs and to bring new services to children who are hurting. This funding is going to do amazing things, but with the community’s help, it could be hugely impactful on the future of Pee Dee area kids.”

“Our True Inspiration Awards grant recipients are a positive force for change in their communities … with kindness, passion and ingenuity, these organizations are solving problems and removing roadblocks so children and youth across the country have the opportunity, the support and the confidence to be all they can be. Chick-fil-A is honored to support the mission of these nonprofits and foster continued growth in the communities they serve,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility at Chick-fil-A.

Individuals are encouraged to vote on the Chick-fil-A app for CARE House of the Pee Dee for True Inspiration Awards Atlantic Regional Winner starting Sept. 1 and running through Sept. 24. Individuals can only vote once and are not required to reside within the region for which they vote.

For more information about the CARE House of the Pee Dee, visit www.thecarehouse.com or contact Alice Curry Gallego by email at agallego@thecarehouse.com or by phone at 843-629-0236.