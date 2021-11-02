Care House of the Pee Dee earns national accreditation

“Accreditation with the National Children’s Alliance validates the hard work that has been taking place at the CARE House. Our staff and referral sources work tirelessly to make sure that children receive the best care in a comfortable environment. We aren’t able to change the horrible things that happened but we can make the process easy and healing possible. The accreditation process can seem daunting but the staff and multidisciplinary team were up for the challenge,” said Meg Temple, Executive Director of the CARE House.

National Children’s Alliance awards Accredited Membership based on a center’s compliance with 10 national standards of accreditation to ensure effective, efficient and consistent delivery of services to child abuse victims.

National Children’s Alliance updated these standards in 2017 to reflect the most recent evidence-based practices in the field of child abuse intervention and prevention.

According to these standards, accredited members must utilize a functioning and effective multidisciplinary team approach to work collaboratively in child abuse investigation, prosecution, and treatment. National Children’s Alliance also considers standards regarding a center’s cultural competency and diversity, forensic interviews, victim support and advocacy, medical evaluation, therapeutic intervention, and child-focused setting.

“The CARE House of the Pee Dee is to be commended for its excellent work serving victims of child abuse. As the national association and accrediting body for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, our goal is to ensure that every victim of child abuse has access to high quality services that result from professional collaboration,” remarked Teresa Huizar, Executive Director of National Children’s Alliance.