CARE House of the Pee Dee holds Crime Scene to Trial training
CARE House of the Pee Dee holds Crime Scene to Trial training

LAKE CITY, S.C. – CARE House of the Pee Dee held a multi-disciplinary, multi-county Crime Scene to Trial training last week at Moore Farms Botanical Garden in Lake City.

The training involved Marion, Clarendon, and Florence counties.

The Crime Scene to Trail training, organized by the Zero Abuse Project, follows what would be a real-life scenario involving child abuse victims. The organizations involved included law enforcement, prosecution, Department of Social Services, forensic interviewers and CARE House of the Pee Dee staff.

The course is intended to help teams understand how an investigation proceeds from the initial call through the charging process.

In the age of COVID-19, this training was adapted for a virtual environment. The training allows teams to virtually walk through a crime scene, question child abuse suspects, interview child victims and prosecute child abuse perpetrators. At the end of the three-day training, the teams presented their outcomes of the mock case to the entire group.

“This training was vital to the disciplines of the Pee Dee who work with child abuse,” said Meg Temple, executive director at the CARE House of the Pee Dee. “It is important for everyone to learn how they fit into the puzzle when it comes to a child abuse case. We are glad that the Zero Abuse Project allowed us to do it virtually.

“And, of course, this wouldn’t have happened without the help of the Silent Tears Foundation.”

The foundation gave CARE House of the Pee Dee a $10,000 grant to fund this training.

“This was a great training,” said Kim Hill, victim advocate with Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. “It gave perspective to those of us who aren’t on the scene right away. I enjoyed seeing how everything fit together. I learned a lot during this training.”

