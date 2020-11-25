CARE House of the Pee Dee holds Crime Scene to Trial training

LAKE CITY, S.C. – CARE House of the Pee Dee held a multi-disciplinary, multi-county Crime Scene to Trial training last week at Moore Farms Botanical Garden in Lake City.

The training involved Marion, Clarendon, and Florence counties.

The Crime Scene to Trail training, organized by the Zero Abuse Project, follows what would be a real-life scenario involving child abuse victims. The organizations involved included law enforcement, prosecution, Department of Social Services, forensic interviewers and CARE House of the Pee Dee staff.

The course is intended to help teams understand how an investigation proceeds from the initial call through the charging process.

In the age of COVID-19, this training was adapted for a virtual environment. The training allows teams to virtually walk through a crime scene, question child abuse suspects, interview child victims and prosecute child abuse perpetrators. At the end of the three-day training, the teams presented their outcomes of the mock case to the entire group.