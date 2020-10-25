CARE House of the Pee Dee hosts Toss 'n' Taste

Bobby Hill (left) and Terry Causey of team Marion County finished first in the Toss 'n' Taste charity event for The Care House of the Pee Dee on Saturday at Southern Hops in Florence.
McDuffy, a K-9 Companion dog, watches the action during the Toss 'n' Taste charity event for The Care House of the Pee Dee on Saturday at Southern Hops.
A blue bag slips into the hole sealing the win for Bobby Hill and Terry Causey of team Marion County during the Toss 'n' Taste charity event for The Care House of the Pee Dee on Saturday at Southern Hops in Florence.
DAVID YEAZELL
Special to the Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. − CARE House of the Pee Dee played host to its annual Toss ’N’ Taste on Saturday at Southern Hops Brewing Company.
Toss ’N’ Taste is a family-friendly cornhole tournament.
All proceeds benefit the CARE House of the Pee Dee, a children’s advocacy center.
CARE House’s mission is to promote help, hope and healing in a nurturing environment to child abuse victims and their families through supportive services and prevention.
