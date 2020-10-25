CARE House of the Pee Dee hosts Toss 'n' Taste

FLORENCE, S.C. − CARE House of the Pee Dee played host to its annual Toss ’N’ Taste on Saturday at Southern Hops Brewing Company.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Toss ’N’ Taste is a family-friendly cornhole tournament.

All proceeds benefit the CARE House of the Pee Dee, a children’s advocacy center.

CARE House’s mission is to promote help, hope and healing in a nurturing environment to child abuse victims and their families through supportive services and prevention.