 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CARE House of the Pee Dee hosts Toss 'n' Taste
0 comments
top story

CARE House of the Pee Dee hosts Toss 'n' Taste

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. − CARE House of the Pee Dee played host to its annual Toss ’N’ Taste on Saturday at Southern Hops Brewing Company.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Toss ’N’ Taste is a family-friendly cornhole tournament.

All proceeds benefit the CARE House of the Pee Dee, a children’s advocacy center.

CARE House’s mission is to promote help, hope and healing in a nurturing environment to child abuse victims and their families through supportive services and prevention.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert