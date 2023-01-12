CARE House of the Pee Dee lands $125,000 Chick-fil-A grant

FLORENCE, S.C. – The CARE House of the Pee Dee has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program.

This grant will help support forensic, therapeutic and support services provided by the CARE House to child abuse victims and families throughout the Pee Dee.

“The staff at the CARE House are so excited for this funding, but also for the acknowledgement of the great work being accomplished. I am thankful to everyone at West Florence Chick-fil-A for their support and encouragement,” said Meg Temple, executive director for the CARE House. “We plan to use these funds to build a strong foundation for the future so that we know the CARE House will be serving children as long as maltreatment continues to exist.”

As a children’s advocacy center serving Florence, Marion, Dillon and Clarendon counties, the CARE House is a safe place for children and families to receive services following allegations of abuse and neglect. Those services include counseling, advocacy, investigative services and prevention, but for this local nonprofit, the grant will allow the CARE House to deepen its impact locally and take action on long-term plans for growth.

The CARE House is one of 46 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients in 2023 that are set to receive a collective $5 million.

To be selected for a grant, organizations must work to address key issues that align with Chick-fil-A's corporate social responsibility priorities: caring for people, caring for others through food, caring for our communities and caring for our planet — a new category added this year.

“Through our True Inspiration Awards grant program, Chick-fil-A helps empower local nonprofits that are leading positive change and creating tangible impact throughout the communities they serve,” said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A Inc. “It is our pleasure to invest in the growth and legacy of all our 2023 recipient organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada.”