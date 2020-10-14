CARE House of the Pee Dee to host annual Toss ’N’ Taste

FLORENCE, S.C. — CARE House of the Pee Dee will host its annual Toss ’N’ Taste at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Southern Hops Brewing Company.

Toss ’N’ Taste is a family-friendly cornhole tournament. Southern Hops will celebrate Oktoberfest with German beer, pretzels, and brats for sale.

Cornhole teams consisting of two people cost $50. Anyone wishing to participate in the cornhole tournament can register at bit.ly/34XojGb or in person the day of event. There are cash prizes for first- and second-place winners.

For the first time, Toss ’N’ Taste will have the addition of a children’s cornhole tournament. CARE House is selling 50/50 raffle tickets, and the winner will be announced at the event. Tickets are $25, and you do not need to be present to win.

Toss ’N’ Taste benefits the CARE House of the Pee Dee and its mission to provide hope, help and healing to child abuse victims and their families.

“The pandemic hit everyone hard,” said Meg Temple, executive director of the CARE House. “If a child was being abused at home, they may not have been able to tell a teacher or extended family member due to quarantines.