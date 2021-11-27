CARE House offers letters from Santa

FLORENCE, S.C. – The CARE House of the Pee Dee is in the final week of its Letters from Santa campaign, a fundraiser in which children receive personalized letters – and Nice List Certificates – from Santa Claus with the help of the elves at the CARE House.

The tradition, which benefits the work of the local Children’s Advocacy Center, started in 2016 and has become a seasonal favorite for many local families and children in foster care.

For this child-serving organization, the premise is simple — supporters can order a personalized letter for a special child in their life or donate one to brighten the holiday season for a local child in foster care.

Letters are personalized with each child’s name, details about the activities they enjoy, some of the reasons that they have made Santa’s Nice List and suggestions for staying off the Naughty List.

“Supporting children and families is what the CARE House is all about and Letters from Santa is such a fun way to engage with children throughout our community and throughout the country! Being able to bring a little bit of extra joy throughout the season to children in foster care is especially meaningful,” said Alice Curry Gallego, Outreach Coordinator of the CARE House.