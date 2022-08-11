CARE House to host annual Toss 'N' Taste

FLORENCE, S.C. – CARE House of the Pee Dee, a children’s advocacy center, is hosting its annual Toss ‘N’ Taste fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Southern Hops Brewing Co.

This family-friendly event features a cornhole tournament, chili cook-off, children’s activities and numerous chances to win big with raffles and a silent auction. Most important, the event serves as an opportunity to support the mission of the CARE House of the Pee Dee in promoting help, hope and healing for child abuse victims and their families through investigative and support services.

While attendance for Toss ‘N’ Taste is free and open to the public, registration for the chili cook-off and cornhole tournament is now open with early bird pricing through Sept. 1. Competitors will put their recipes and skills to the test with local chili judges or within a double elimination cornhole tournament. Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place cornhole champions and to the first-place and People’s Choice chili competitors.

Tickets to taste chili can also be purchased online or at the event along with T-shirts and other items. Dust off your cornhole bags, fire up your crockpot and take a stand against child abuse at Toss ‘N’ Taste on Oct. 1, said Alice C. Gallego, outreach coordinator, CARE House of the Pee Dee.

For more information, including registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.thecarehouse.com/toss-n-taste or contact Alice Curry Gallego at (843) 629-0236 or via email at agallego@thecarehouse.com.