 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CARE House to host Toss ‘N’ Taste
0 Comments

CARE House to host Toss ‘N’ Taste

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE – CARE House of the Pee Dee, a local children’s advocacy center, is hosting its annual Toss ‘N’ Taste, a chili cook-off, corn hole tournament, and raffle on Saturday.

This family-friendly event will be held at Southern Hops Brewing Co. beginning at 11 a.m. with activities, including a chili cook-off, corn hole tournament, silent auction, raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing, in addition to a Kids’ Zone complete with a bounce house, games and other fun activities.

The event, which will include more than 40 raffle prizes and a 50/50 pool of up to $5,000, will support the mission of the CARE House to promote help, hope and healing to child abuse victims throughout the Pee Dee.  

This year, the CARE House has decided to extend the Toss ‘N’ Taste experience by giving participants a head start in bidding on over $2,000 worth of items in a silent auction, which kicked off virtually on Monday. Bidding will continue in-person at the event Saturday, where winners will be announced.

Registration for the event, including chili tasting, cook-off competitors and corn hole teams, is now open and available at thecarehouse.com/toss-n-taste. Participants also can access the silent auction virtually from that same page.

While attendance for Toss ‘N’ Taste is free and open to the public, tickets to taste chili and enter the raffles can be purchased online or at the event, along with T-shirts and other items. Please visit Toss ‘N’ Taste on Facebook for more information or contact Alice at 843-629-0236.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems aim to start debate on voting bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools
Local News

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Beginning Friday, Florence One Schools students will not be required to wear masks. Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart confirmed at Thursday evening's board of trustees meeting that the 60-day mask mandate implemented by the board in August will expire and that control over masks will return to the administration. Superintendent Rich O'Malley said at the meeting that the administration's policy would be to follow the recommendations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to strongly recommend but not mandate masks in the district's schools. 

Local News

Henry McMaster: New electric car incentive would harm South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is worried that a part of the Build Back Better Act will harm the state's automakers. McMaster sent a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking Congress to consider amending the bill to remove a section that provides an increased tax incentive for electric cars built in union plants. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert