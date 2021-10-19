CARE House to host Toss ‘N’ Taste

FLORENCE – CARE House of the Pee Dee, a local children’s advocacy center, is hosting its annual Toss ‘N’ Taste, a chili cook-off, corn hole tournament, and raffle on Saturday.

This family-friendly event will be held at Southern Hops Brewing Co. beginning at 11 a.m. with activities, including a chili cook-off, corn hole tournament, silent auction, raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing, in addition to a Kids’ Zone complete with a bounce house, games and other fun activities.

The event, which will include more than 40 raffle prizes and a 50/50 pool of up to $5,000, will support the mission of the CARE House to promote help, hope and healing to child abuse victims throughout the Pee Dee.

This year, the CARE House has decided to extend the Toss ‘N’ Taste experience by giving participants a head start in bidding on over $2,000 worth of items in a silent auction, which kicked off virtually on Monday. Bidding will continue in-person at the event Saturday, where winners will be announced.

Registration for the event, including chili tasting, cook-off competitors and corn hole teams, is now open and available at thecarehouse.com/toss-n-taste. Participants also can access the silent auction virtually from that same page.

While attendance for Toss ‘N’ Taste is free and open to the public, tickets to taste chili and enter the raffles can be purchased online or at the event, along with T-shirts and other items. Please visit Toss ‘N’ Taste on Facebook for more information or contact Alice at 843-629-0236.