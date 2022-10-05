CARE House's Toss 'N' Taste rescheduled for Nov. 5

FLORENCE, S.C. – CARE House of the Pee Dee, a local Children’s Advocacy Center, postponed its annual Toss ‘N’ Taste fundraiser to Nov. 5, still at Southern Hops, because of Hurricane Ian.

The event’s silent auction and 50/50 raffle have been extended through Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. when the winners will be announced. All other planned activities will also be present at the event including children’s activities and numerous chances to win big with an array of raffle items.

The annual event serves as an opportunity to support the mission of the CARE House of the Pee Dee in promoting help, hope and healing for child abuse victims and their families through quality investigative and support services.

“It was a difficult decision to make,” said Alice Curry Gallego, Outreach Coordinator with the CARE House. “However, given the heavy rainfall and high wind gusts, we opted to reschedule for the safety and enjoyment of our staff, volunteers, competitors and attendees. We look forward to seeing folks enjoy the event in November.”

Attendance for the event is free and open to the public. Registration remains available online for the chili cook-off and cornhole tournament leading up to the event.

A slate of local professionals and amateur competitors will put their recipes to the test for local celebrity judges including Mayor Teresa Ervin Myers and Town Hall executive chef Ryan Dalton before chili tasting is opened up to event guests.

A double elimination cornhole tournament boasts cash prizes. Tickets to taste chili and enter the raffles can be purchased online or at the event along with T-shirts and other items.

Bidding is live for the event’s silent auction and supporters can get a head start by placing their bids on more than $12,000 worth of items. Bidding on all items will end at the live event in November.

Families are also encouraged to attend as children’s activities including inflatables, face painting, bubbles and games will be present. Dust off your corn hole bags, fire up your crock-pot and take a stand against child abuse at Toss ‘N’ Taste on Saturday, Nov. 5.

For more information, including registration and access to the silent auction, visit www.thecarehouse.com/toss-n-taste or contact Alice Curry Gallego at (843) 629-0236 or via email at agallego@thecarehouse.com.