CareSOUTH adjusts after CDC, FDA call for pause in using J&J vaccine

SOCIETY HILL, S.C. — CareSOUTH Carolina's Tuesday vaccine clinic at Society Hill's city hall didn't go as planned, but that wasn't the clinic's fault and it made the most of of it, all things considered — it handed out food.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic was to have taken place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Open Shelter at Society Hill Town Hall, but the CDC and FDA have called for a pause on using the Johnson & Johnson (Jansen) vaccine.
"We’ve shut down the clinic for today," said Andrew Boardwine with CareSouth, sponsor of the clinic.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released the following statement concerning this morning’s federal announcement about the Janssen vaccine, also referred to as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:
Until the CDC and FDA give the green light for use of the J&J vaccine the CareSOUTH will use only the Moderna vaccine — one of the two remaining that have emergency use authorization from federal authorities.
"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare, CDC and FDA officials said in a joint statement. "COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider."
To date, HealthSOUTH has delivered 203 doses of the J&J vaccine, said Tracie Thigpen, chief of nursing.
"We will be calling them," she said of the vaccine recipients.
Thigpen said the vaccine was especially beneficial with dealing with a rural population and the homeless in that it was a one-and-done vaccine.
"Get them in one time and get the vaccine, they're fully vaccinated and they don't have to come back for a second dose," she said.
"We're going to switch to the Moderna and the biggest issue we'll have is going back to and catch those patients for the second dose," Thigpen said.
The clinic is accustomed to that — it uses the Moderna vaccine as well.
For the time being HealthSOUTH hasn't lost any vaccine doses — they're refrigerated and don't expire until June, she said.
The clinic was to have been a walk-up clinic so no appointments need to be rescheduled.
Wednesday's vaccine clinic at Welsh Neck Baptist Church in Society Hill will also be a walk-up clinic and will feature the Moderna vaccine and will be followed in four weeks by a second-shot clinic at the church.
To find out about future CareSOUTH clinics call 843-309-8301.
Cars Tuesday morning trickled through the parking lot on their way to the picnic shelter at the city hall where people were given, if they qualified, two boxes of food from CareFIRST Carolina — one box full of shelf-stable food and a second that was a five-meal box full of frozen food.
Those who were 60-years-old and older qualified for the meals.
The boxed food came through the combination of Vantage Point, the area council on aging, donations from some philanthropists, the One SC Fund and Budweiser, which donated the box, and Harvest Hope, which packed the boxes, said Mark Subiski with CareFIRST Carolina.
The group had about 100 boxes to hand out and, by about 11:30 a.m., had gone through about half of the supply.
"Those folks at Budweiser have been very generous at trying to give the boxes, and when you're trying to look for way to get stuff out there, every penny helps. It's a wonderful donation," Subiski said.
The shelf-stable box contained a mixture of canned and dry food while the frozen box had within a chicken dinner, a steak dinner, a stir fry, a pork chop dinner, a ham dinner, milk, juices and other items.
Thigpen said she hopes to once again get the green light to use the J&J vaccines.
"If they can get approval from the FDA and the CDC we'd love to give the Johnson & Johnson because it is only one dose," Thigpen said. "Currently we're only going to give the Moderna vaccine we have on hand until it is cleared by the CDC that it's safe to give the J&J again."
"I hope the public continues to get the vaccine," Thigpen said.