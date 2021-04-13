CareSOUTH adjusts after CDC, FDA call for pause in using J&J vaccine

"We will be calling them," she said of the vaccine recipients.

Thigpen said the vaccine was especially beneficial with dealing with a rural population and the homeless in that it was a one-and-done vaccine.

"Get them in one time and get the vaccine, they're fully vaccinated and they don't have to come back for a second dose," she said.

"We're going to switch to the Moderna and the biggest issue we'll have is going back to and catch those patients for the second dose," Thigpen said.

The clinic is accustomed to that — it uses the Moderna vaccine as well.

For the time being HealthSOUTH hasn't lost any vaccine doses — they're refrigerated and don't expire until June, she said.

The clinic was to have been a walk-up clinic so no appointments need to be rescheduled.

Wednesday's vaccine clinic at Welsh Neck Baptist Church in Society Hill will also be a walk-up clinic and will feature the Moderna vaccine and will be followed in four weeks by a second-shot clinic at the church.

To find out about future CareSOUTH clinics call 843-309-8301.