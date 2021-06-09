CareSouth Carolina achieves ‘Herd Immunity’ as an organization

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- When the COVID-19 vaccine became available, CareSouth Carolina made every effort to make it accessible not just to our communities, but to our staff members.

Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community (the herd) becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. As a result, the whole community becomes protected — not just those who are immune.

We believe in “practicing what we preach” and the CSC staff stepped up to the challenge of achieving Herd Immunity as an organization. Currently, 72% of CareSouth Carolina’s staff members are vaccinated.

Several sites -- including Bishopville Dental, Hartsville Suite D, Hartsville Pediatrics, Marlboro County PEBA and Referral Floaters -- have achieved the feat of 100% vaccinated in their offices.

Many other sites, including Bennettsville Pediatrics, Carolina Ave (Marketing), Chesterfield, Corporate, Hartsville Suite B, Hartsville Pharmacy, Human Resources & CareFIRST Carolina Foundation, Lake View, McColl, ROADS, Special Programs, Warehouse, Vantage Point and Coding Specialists have achieved more than 80% vaccinated.