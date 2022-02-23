CareSouth Carolina announces behavioral health leadership changes

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — CareSouth Carolina on Wednesday announced two new changes to its leadership team.
Amy Cook, LISW-CP/S, who was previously the assistant director of behavioral health, has stepped into the role of director of behavioral health. Robin Hope Gibson, LPC, LPCS has stepped into the role of behavioral health clinical supervisor.
Cook has been a part of CareSouth Carolina for 16 years and dedicated the last four years to the role of assistant director of behavioral health. She will be taking over for Liz Kershner, LISW-APCP, who served at CareSouth Carolina for 29 years.
“Liz Kershner built this program from the ground up and implemented the model of Integrated Behavioral Health Care,” Cook said. “It’s a special collaboration between the Medical and Behavioral Health Care Providers where we are able to provide services that treat the 'whole person,' in one setting to improve the health and wellbeing of every patient. Liz did a phenomenal job in leading the Behavioral Health Department. She taught me everything I know and I have grown professionally and personally because of her.”
Under Kershner’s leadership, CareSouth Carolina was one of the first community health centers in the nation to begin screening for clinical depression, just like a vital sign, and having behavioral health counselors in every office allowed the organization to provide complete care to its patients.
Now, the CareSouth Carolina Behavioral Health Department consists of 16 licensed behavioral health providers, a licensed clinical psychologist, behavioral health case manager, and a behavioral health program manager.
The behavioral health counselors provides services in each of the CareSouth Carolina medical offices and school-based counseling services to 11 schools within the agency's service area.
In addition, the medication-assisted treatment program was started a little more than a five years ago.
The program provides services to individuals who suffer from substance use disorders/opioid use disorders. It is the largest in the state among federally qualified health centers.
Cook said her primary goal moving forward is to maintain the quality and integrity of the behavioral health program that was started by Kershner.
Gibson, who has served at CareSouth Carolina for 11 years and has more than 20 years of experience as a counselor, will step into the role of behavioral health clinical supervisor. In this role, she will look to identify opportunities for improvement, provide feedback for educational purposes, provide clinical supervision/guidance, and support to the behavioral health staff. She will give support to Cook in continuing to build the program.