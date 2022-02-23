CareSouth Carolina announces behavioral health leadership changes

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — CareSouth Carolina on Wednesday announced two new changes to its leadership team.

Amy Cook, LISW-CP/S, who was previously the assistant director of behavioral health, has stepped into the role of director of behavioral health. Robin Hope Gibson, LPC, LPCS has stepped into the role of behavioral health clinical supervisor.

Cook has been a part of CareSouth Carolina for 16 years and dedicated the last four years to the role of assistant director of behavioral health. She will be taking over for Liz Kershner, LISW-APCP, who served at CareSouth Carolina for 29 years.

“Liz Kershner built this program from the ground up and implemented the model of Integrated Behavioral Health Care,” Cook said. “It’s a special collaboration between the Medical and Behavioral Health Care Providers where we are able to provide services that treat the 'whole person,' in one setting to improve the health and wellbeing of every patient. Liz did a phenomenal job in leading the Behavioral Health Department. She taught me everything I know and I have grown professionally and personally because of her.”