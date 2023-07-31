DILLON, S.C. — Hundreds came out to support local students and families at the Back to School Drive-Thru event hosted by CareSouth Carolina at the Dillon Wellness Center on Saturday morning.

As part of its commitment to community health and well-being, CareSouth Carolina provided backpacks and school supplies to 300 participants at no cost.

Joe Bittle, CareSouth Carolina's Chief of Community Health, said the organization knows how important it is to support students and families as they prepared for the new school year.

“We are delighted to host this Back to School Drive-Thru event and contribute to the educational success of our community,” Bittle said. “At CareSouth Carolina, our goal is to ‘enhance and improve the health and well-being of everyone.’ We are appreciative to be in the Dillon community and look forward to continuing to transform care here in our region.”

Last year, CareSouth Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control opened the new 18,640-square-foot Dillon facility as part of a partnership.

The facility allows CareSouth Carolina to continue to provide preventive health services in Dillon, including family planning, Sexually Transmitted Diseases/Infections, HIV, immunizations, family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women's services, substance abuse prevention program, dental, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, behavioral health counseling, laboratory, ultrasound, x-ray, migrant services and veteran’s choice provider.