The Community Partnership Award was bestowed upon Feagin in recognition of his dedication to strengthening CareSouth Carolina's collaborative efforts and his instrumental role in promoting the organization's mission to provide exceptional patient-centered health and life services. With over 11 years of experience at the SCPHCA, Feagin has successfully provided vital training and technical assistance to finance departments, specifically focusing on billing and coding strategies.

"It was a complete and total shock," Feagin said upon receiving the award. "I was thankful for the opportunity to be able to help. I grew up in Boy Scouts — I am an Eagle Scout — within the organization, there's a group called the Order of the Arrow. For that, one of the oaths that we take is to preserve a cheerful spirit even in the midst of irksome tasks and weighty responsibilities and will endeavor, so far as in my power lies, to be unselfish in service and devotion to the welfare of others. I take that to heart. For me, personally, being recognized for what I've done and worked hard to follow my entire life is a great honor."