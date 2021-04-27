CareSouth Carolina set to resume distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Beginning on Wednesday CareSouth Carolina will resume its distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine at its drive-up mobile sites.

The Moby, which is a mobile unit equipped with healthcare technology, allows CareSouth Carolina providers, nurses and community health workers to operate outside of the four walls of their office locations and help treat and care for patients in their own communities.

“CareSouth Carolina is taking mobile units into the rural communities to make sure anyone that desires to have a vaccine will have access to a vaccine,” CareSouth Carolina Chief of Nursing Tracie Thigpen said. “The vaccines are proven to be 95% effective against COVID 19. The more individuals who are vaccinated, the closer society will be to returning to normal.”

No appointment is necessary as all events are first-come, first-serve. Vaccines will be given out to anyone ages 18 and older and you do not have to be a patient of CareSouth Carolina to receive a vaccine.

Wednesday