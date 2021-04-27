CareSouth Carolina set to resume distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Beginning on Wednesday CareSouth Carolina will resume its distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine at its drive-up mobile sites.
The Moby, which is a mobile unit equipped with healthcare technology, allows CareSouth Carolina providers, nurses and community health workers to operate outside of the four walls of their office locations and help treat and care for patients in their own communities.
“CareSouth Carolina is taking mobile units into the rural communities to make sure anyone that desires to have a vaccine will have access to a vaccine,” CareSouth Carolina Chief of Nursing Tracie Thigpen said. “The vaccines are proven to be 95% effective against COVID 19. The more individuals who are vaccinated, the closer society will be to returning to normal.”
No appointment is necessary as all events are first-come, first-serve. Vaccines will be given out to anyone ages 18 and older and you do not have to be a patient of CareSouth Carolina to receive a vaccine.
Wednesday
- Northeastern Technical College (1120 Oakwood St, Bennettsville, SC) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dollar General- Mt. Croghan (391 Main St, Mt Croghan, SC) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Bethlehem United Methodist Church (115 W. Church St. Bishopville, SC) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday
- Northeastern Technical College (1201 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw, SC) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Carl’s IGA (235 15- 401 Bypass East, Bennettsville, SC) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday
- Shell Store- Wallace (4501 SC-9 W, Wallace, SC) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- New Zion AME (78 Elliott Hwy, Bishopville, SC) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dollar General- Clio (2594 SC-9 E, Clio, SC) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday
- Wallace Family Life Center (570 Old Wire Road W, Bennettsville, SC) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring their insurance card, but there will be no cost to you. If you do not have insurance, you can still receive the vaccine.
CareSouth Carolina will continue to administer the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine inside its office locations. CareSouth Carolina is administering the COVID-19 vaccine at its Hartsville, Bishopville, Rosa Lee Gerald, Chesterfield, Cheraw, Latta and McColl sites Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome and you DO NOT need an appointment to receive a vaccine.
If you’d like to schedule an appointment, please call your local office to schedule a time.