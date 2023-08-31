DILLON, S.C.— CareSouth Carolina will host Community Health Fair Saturday, Sept. 30 at it at its Wellness Center in Dillon.

The event, aimed at connecting communities with a wide range of healthcare resources and support, will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Dillon Wellness Center is located at 1647 Commerce Drive.

The first 150 attendees will receive complimentary gun locks and crock pots, emphasizing the organization's commitment to enhancing safety and convenience within the community.

The event will feature an array of offerings, including food, health resources, family support services, health and wellness guidance, giveaways, and essential health screenings.

By bringing all of this together, CareSouth Carolina seeks to underline its commitment to delivering not only healthcare but also a comprehensive approach to promoting overall well-being in its community.

“Our Community Health Fair evolved from our community-focused engagements across all five counties, particularly Dillon,” said CareSouth Carolina Chief of Community Health Joe Bittle. “While the community was aware that we offered healthcare, they did not know the diverse range of resources we offer, such as community health workers and navigators.”

In addition to primary care, CareSouth Carolina offers a comprehensive set of services, including internal medicine, pediatrics, women’s services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, infectious disease primary care, IV therapy, substance abuse prevention, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, senior support services, family support services, clinical counseling, laboratory, ultrasound, X-Ray, agricultural worker health services, and much more.

“Our commitment goes beyond medical care,” Bittle said. “We conduct Community Needs Assessments to identify and address specific needs, providing assistance in navigation and various other aspects. We offer a complete set of services designed to help individuals meet their needs.”

Attendees can expect to interact with representatives from each department within CareSouth Carolina to gain more understanding of the organization's offerings. Additionally, a lineup of speakers, including Rep. Jackie Hayes, Assistant Solicitor W. Shipp Daniel, and Kris Lane, FNP-C, will provide insights into the latest developments in Dillon County.

“Sharing is at the heart of this event," remarked Bittle. "We want everyone to be aware of the extensive support we provide for healthcare needs, daily living, and more. From diet and nutrition counseling to referrals for community resources, CareSouth Carolina aims to foster healthier and more empowered lives.”

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl, and Society Hill.