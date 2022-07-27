CareSouth plans ribbon cutting for its Hartsville pharmacy

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — CareSouth Carolina and CSC Community Pharmacy will have ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Hartsville location’s pharmacy at noon Aug.11.

The pharmacy, located at 1268 South Fourth Street in Hartsville, opened its doors in June 2020, but a celebration was delayed because of COVID restrictions.

“Having this new building for our Hartsville CSC Community Pharmacy — with a drive-thru — had been a dream for several years,” said Ann Lewis, CareSouth Carolina CEO.

Previously located inside the existing CareSouth Carolina medical office building at the same address, the need for more space arose and both Lewis and Ashley Singleton, chief of pharmacy, agree the new location offers a great deal more space and convenience.

“With our “old” location patients had to park to go inside (not good in bad weather!) and often wait in long, crowded lines,” said Lewis. “This new location has made access for patients and a work place for employees much more pleasant and safe.”

“Moving our pharmacy from inside the doctor’s office to a free-standing location has added more access for our patients,” said Singleton. “The addition of the drive-thru has made it more convenient for customers to drop off and pick up prescriptions without the hassle of having to leave their vehicle.”

Even if you are not a CareSouth Carolina patient, the CSC Community Pharmacy is open to all and has eight convenient locations that are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“CSC Community Pharmacy not only provides medications at significant discounts but helps support many CSC programs and services,” said Lewis.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill. Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women’s services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veteran’s choice provider.