CareSouth to offer food at Tuesday's cancelled vaccine clinic, Moderna vaccine at Wednesday's clinic

SOCIETY HILL, S.C. -- What was to have been a vaccine clinic in Society Hill will now be a food distribution for those 60-and-older.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic was to have taken place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Open Shelter at Society Hill Town Hall but the CDC and FDA have called for a pause on using the J&J vaccine.

"We’ve shutdown the clinic for today," said Andrew Boardwine with CareSouth, sponsor of the clinic.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

The planned food distribution will still take place.

Frozen meal boxes will be given to seniors ages 60 and older, and CareFIRST Carolina will be distributing shelf-stable food boxes at the event.