CareSouth to offer food at Tuesday's cancelled vaccine clinic, Moderna vaccine at Wednesday's clinic

SOCIETY HILL, S.C. -- What was to have been a vaccine clinic in Society Hill will now be a food distribution for those 60-and-older.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic was to have taken place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Open Shelter at Society Hill Town Hall but the CDC and FDA have called for a pause on using the J&J vaccine.
"We’ve shutdown the clinic for today," said Andrew Boardwine with CareSouth, sponsor of the clinic.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.
The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.
The planned food distribution will still take place.
Frozen meal boxes will be given to seniors ages 60 and older, and CareFIRST Carolina will be distributing shelf-stable food boxes at the event.
Boardwine said the clinic will pivot to the Moderna vaccine at the clinic scheduled for Wednesday at Welsh Neck Baptist Church in Society Hill.
"CareSouth Carolina will be administering only the Moderna vaccine until further clarification from the CDC and FDA is received regarding Johnson & Johnson vaccine safety," Boardwine said.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.
U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow. The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.
CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.
“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a joint statement.
They are recommending that people who were given the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their health care provider.