LAMAR, S.C. -- CareSouth Carolina will offer a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Friday from 8 a.m.-noon at Spaulding Middle School in Lamar.
The testing is available to everyone with our without symptoms.
The test offered is a throat swap and you don't have to be a resident of Darlington County or a patient of CareSouth Carolina.
No appointment is required.
