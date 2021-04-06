 Skip to main content
CareSouth to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday in Bishopville
CareSouth to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday in Bishopville

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. -- CareSouth Carolina will offer a one-and-done COVID drive-thru vaccine clinic in Bishopville Wednesday.

No appointments are required, and there is no cost to the patient, at the first-come first-served clinic at Bethlehem United Methodist Church at 115 W. Church Street from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Patients are asked to bring their insurance card, though it's not required to receive the vaccine.

The event is limited to patients 18-years-old and older and it will be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

