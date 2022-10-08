Carmen Ketron: A great month for garden chores

The weather is getting cooler, and that means is it is time to get out to the yard to work on those October gardening activities. I hate telling y’all to keep choring every month, but some stuff should be done when the weather is a lot nicer.

Additionally, one of the best parts about October is you can start changing up the scenery in the garden and think about how you would like next year’s garden to look. Plus, it’s the beginning of the holidays, often marked with putting out fun lawn decorations.

October is a great month to decorate porches and yards with seasonal plants and pumpkins. Pick the right flowers and pumpkins for a beautiful fall display. The pumpkins should be firm with no visible cracks on them. Many fall flowers, such as marigolds and chrysanthemums, make attractive container plants. Try to purchase the ones that have not fully bloomed out yet in the store so they can bloom bright at your house. Flowering plants in containers tend to dry out on sunny October days. Keep your container plants adequately watered to encourage the best blooms. Don’t be afraid to remove any fading blooms, known as deadheading, to allow a second flush of flowers.

When you are ready to be rid of the pumpkin décor at the end of the month, have a plan to recycle them instead of throwing them in the trash. Rotten pumpkins can be composted in a home compost operation; but watch out for volunteer pumpkin plants next year from the seeds. You may be able to feed the pumpkins and gourds to neighboring livestock or put them out in the back woods to allow birds, raccoons, and other wildlife to feast on them. Some of the harder gourds can be dried out and used for birdhouses.

If the pumpkins aren’t rotten, you can even eat them. Saving and roasting pumpkin seeds and cooking down the flesh for your own pumpkin puree can be a great way to fully utilize those beautiful pumpkins and gourds.

Keep an eye out for winter annual weeds popping up in lawns. Plants such as chickweed, henbit, and annual bluegrass can become a problem in cooler months. They will not have been around this summer and may surprise you, so stay vigilant. Luckily, many preventative steps include adjusting your irrigation and mowing height and applying fall pre-emergent herbicides to keep on top of those weeds. As the weather cools, you do not need to irrigate the lawn at the same rate as in summer. Also, as the grass blades stop growing, please do not feel you need to get out there and mow with the same intensity as in the warm months. You can find our list of fall pre-emergent herbicides at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/managing-weeds-in-warm-season-lawns/.

Now is also the time to purchase your spring flowering bulbs but NOT the time to plant them. Spring flowering bulbs include daffodils, ranunculus, tulips, and hyacinths. Buying bulbs right now will afford a more extensive selection before they all get sold out. You won’t plant most bulbs in the Pee Dee until November or December. If you are getting your bulbs now, you may want to store them in the refrigerator until winter. Refrigerating them will ensure your bulbs will get the correct chilling hours needed, which our southern climates don’t always afford.

October is also the time to plant garlic and onions. Plant your garlic, onion seeds, sets, and plants for a delicious bounty next year.

But remember, in the South, we grow short-day onions such as Candy, Yellow Granex, White Grano, and Creole. If you have brought down your favorite northern long-day onion types to plant, you may be disappointed as we don’t have the same daylight hours in the summer as northern climates for those types to thrive.

Similarly, southern climates grow soft-neck garlic instead of hard-neck garlic because of our mild winters and hot summers. Varieties such as Corsican Red, Inchelium Red, Silver White, and French Red do well. For specific instructions on how to plant your onions and garlic, please call the HGIC office at 864-986-4310 or check out the HGIC factsheet https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/onion-leek-shallot-garlic/.

